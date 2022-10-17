Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against No. 18 Illinois

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week nine home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 29. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC or ESPN.

An afternoon with the Fighting Illini



Game time → SET pic.twitter.com/OAidI5vvYW — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 17, 2022

Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss in West Lafayette against the Purdue Boilermakers his past Saturday night. UNL headed into the matchup in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West, but now sits one game behind Purdue and Illinois.

The Illini are coming off an impressive 26-14 home win over Minnesota and rank No. 18 in the AP and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll released yesterday. Illinois sits tied with Purdue now at the top of the Big Ten West standings at 3-1 each, and Illinois is 6-1 overall on the season.

This week, the Huskers are off for the second bye week of the season. Since UNL started the season in Week Zero in Dublin, the squad will take its second break of the season having had Week Four off as well.

Meanwhile, the Illini are also off this week for the team’s second bye of the season as well. Illinois was off on Week Three for its first bye following a Week Zero home matchup against Wyoming.