Huskers Sweep Northwestern

The Huskers beat the Wildcats in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, behind a balanced attack and a big hitting game from Freshman middle Bekka Allick.

Allick, Madi Kubik, and Whitney Lauenstein led the Huskers with 9 kills each. Ally Batenhorst had 8, while Lindsay Krause had 6, and Kaitlyn Hord had 5.

Hord led the blockers with 5.

While the Huskers looked a little less polished than they did on Friday night against Penn State, Nebraska was still able to come out with a solid win.

In the first set, Northwestern took the lead 7-4 early on and the Huskers battled back to make it 12-12. The two teams continued to battle back and forth exchange the lead and tying multiple times. After a timeout when the teams were tied 23-23, Lauenstein got a kill to get the side out and a Husker set point and Kubik had a kill to end the set.

Nebraska started out strong in the second and were quickly up 9-4. Northwestern fought back with runs of their own, but blocks by Hord and kills by Kubik and Lauenstein helped to keep the Huskers ahead.

Nebraska hit .226 for the set and were able to hold Northwestern to .000.

In the third set, Nebraska once again started off strong and were up to a 7-3 lead. But then Northwestern went on a 7-0 run and the game was quickly tied at 10 all. An Allick kill and back to back aces by Lauenstein brought the Huskers back up to a 15-12 lead. Nebraska continued to build on the lead and ended the game with a 25-18 win. The Huskers hit .375 for the set. Bekka Allick ended up going 6 for 6 in set 3, getting six of her nine kills in that final set.

The Huskers hit .296 on the match and held the Wildcats to .195.

Next up for the Huskers is #9 Purdue on Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00pm. on B1G Network.