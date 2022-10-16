Nebraska Can’t Overcome Roster Issues in Six Point Loss to Purdue

I expected this game to get away from Nebraska early. There were several times during the game I expected Purdue to blow it open but Nebraska kept on lingering. In the end Nebraska lost 43-37 and I’m not sure how many wins there are remaining on the schedule.

Purdue has one of the better rushing defenses in the country and Nebraska has had issues running the ball this season. Nebraska has also had issues protecting the quarterback. Both of those problems were seen early and often against Purdue but yet Nebraska was in the game at the end.

It is a credit to Mickey Joseph and this staff.

The game was also illustrative of the shortcomings of this roster. The lack of depth up and down the roster is a problem that will remain with this team all season long. The inability to pass block and stop the run is a bigger problem.

Especially with Illinois waiting in the wings in two weeks. This Illinois team not only is 6-1 but has beaten Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin in three successive weeks.

Nebraska’s remaining schedule looks more daunting than I expected at the beginning of the season. It scheduled goes Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and then Iowa.

Stopping the run is obviously not going to get any easier. Especially if Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer’s injuries keep them out.

Purdue’s walk-on running back Devin Mockobee had 30 carries for 179 yards. He runs hard but Nebraska is going to see at least three running backs better than him the rest of the season.

While the schedule looks daunting, we should not expect this Nebraska team to lay down. It should be interesting to watch at least.

If Mickey Joseph can find 2-3 wins in the next five games then he probably should get the Alabama job at this point. It might be a miracle.

The Morning After

Sipple: Nebraska shows bite but comes up short

You may have noticed that Nebraska has entered the thresher part of its schedule now.

The Huskers better have plenty of bite.

If you’re a Nebraska fan, you saw some bite Saturday night. You saw a Husker team push a two-touchdown favorite to the limit on the road.

Nebraska Football: PFF defensive grades vs. Purdue

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska’s defense in its 43-37 loss at Purdue, courtesy of PFF…

Boilers Top Huskers in Shootout: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37. - Hammer and Rails

After a wild second half at Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue outlasted Nebraska 43-37 to stay tied atop the Big Ten West standings with Illinois. The Boilermakers have now won 4 straight since their second setback of the year at Syracuse. After a rocky start, the Boilermakers are hitting their stride and could be on their way to doing something special this season. Before that, let’s get into tonight’s win.

O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37

Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Devin Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37.

Trey Palmer is certainly on the path to Nebraska single-season yardage records too. He's at 47 catches for the year. (Marlon Lucky holds record at 75). He's at 781 yards. (Stanley Morgan holds record at 1,004).



Palmer is now 5th nationally in receiving yards per game: 111.6. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 16, 2022

Absolutely mind boggling how bad the LT and RT get beat on this play. #huskers pic.twitter.com/eUR8mcbtkq — Nick Sehnert (@nick_sehnert) October 16, 2022

Purdue runs out the clock to win 43-37.



Nebraska falls to 3-4 and 2-2 in the Big Ten and gets to listen to these two screaming, “where’s your corn?” as they leave the field. Original. pic.twitter.com/BZxCc95QiU — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 16, 2022

I ain't gonna lie this is what I thought Nebraska's offense would look like when SF took over in 2018. #HeupelFense — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) October 15, 2022

Nebraska now has eight plays tonight that have produced 30-plus yards. Purdue had allowed eight such plays through six games this season. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 16, 2022

Nebraska opponent record for plays in a game is 102 by Iowa State in 2007. https://t.co/UKQDIKeFXr — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 16, 2022