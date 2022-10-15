Nebraska vs Purdue Game Thread of Thoughts, Prayer, Hope, and Sacrificing Chickens for Victory

This is your game thread of hope, prayers, thoughts, and any kind of fucking voodoo shit you got that might get our beloved Huskers a win.

Sacrificing chickens? Eating raw liver?

I don’t care. Send us photos.

This is a huge game and Nebraska needs this win!

Date/Time: October 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana; Capacity: 57,282

Surface: Grass

Series Record: Tied 5-5

Series in West Lafayette: Tied 3-3

As Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads 5-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Purdue 28-Nebraska 23

Win Streak: Purdue, One game

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Cory Provus, analyst Matt Millen, and sideline reporter Elise Menaker. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin. Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the upper 40s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 13-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 55.5.