Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Penn State As Hord, Lauenstein Put On A Block Party

Legendary Penn State coach Russ Rose wasn’t around to watch as former Penn State volleyballer Kaitlyn Hord joined Whitney Lauenstein as they put on a block party and our beloved Huskers swept #14 Penn State, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-9.

Nebraska had 16 blocks to Penn State’s 4, and that, combined with tremendous defensive play from Lexi Rodriguez and Kenzie Knuckles, held Penn State to .017 hitting overall. Hord lead the Huskers in blocks with 9, Lauenstein with 8, and Bekka Allick with 6.

Nicklin Hames started at setter. This was her first time on the court since she was injured in Nebraska’s loss to Stanford in early September.

Nebraska took the first set, powered by the block party put on by Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein. Our beloved Huskers had 7 blocks to Penn State’s one. Hord had 6 blocks, Lauenstein with 4.

Nebraska hit .179 compared to .026 in the first set. Ally Battenhort had 4 kills, with Madi Kubik and Bekka Allick added 2. Nicklin Hames had 9 assists. Anni Evans with 2.

Once again Lexi Rodriguez was all over the court making saves for the Huskers.

Here's a look at the Lexi Rodriguez thing I mentioned above. pic.twitter.com/dbl8jzKSd5 — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) October 15, 2022

Our beloved Huskers added 5 more blocks in the second set to reach 12. Hord reached 8 blocks, while Lauenstein hit 6.

Nebraska only hit .135 in the set, but held Penn State to .073. Kubik, Lauenstein, and Battenhorst had 5 kills each.

The Huskers took off in third set and got a huge lead. There were some long rallies and Rodriguez and Kenzie Knuckles had some incredible saves to keep the Huskers way ahead.

Nebraska’s hitting percentage was much higher in the third, hitting .333. This brought them to .208 for the match. They held Penn State to -.050 hitting in the third, resulting in .017 for the match.

Madi Kubik led all hitters with 9 kills , followed by Lauenstein with 7 and Allick with 6.