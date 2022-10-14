Five Heart Podcast 298: Rutgers Review And Purdue Preview

We were supposed to do a live show, but our provider Restream was down, so after repeated tries, we fell back to the old, reliable Zoom and did a podcast.

Greg, Hoss, and I review the Rutgers game. There’s a lot of talk about the offensive line, the struggles, the reasons why, the players, and it’s all enough to make a Husker fan weep.

Hoss talks about the offense and the difference between “bland” and “simple”.

What do we have to do to beat the Boilermakers? Hoss goes over keys.

We preview Purdue, give our predictions, and we finished a fairly short episode.

Here’s the key takeaway:

Earlier this year, Hoss stated, “Purdue will mop the floor with us.” I agreed.

Do we feel different now?

Maybe you listen to the show!!!!!

And leave us comments!

DO THIS:

Go here and get a hoodie: https://cobbycorn.com

Go here and get a book: https://jonjohnston.com