Friday Flakes: Yuengling Announces It Is Getting Closer to Nebraska

Quick story.

My junior year of college I spent the second semester in Washington, D.C. at the Capitol Hill Internship Program (CHIP).

As a kid from a small-town I was out of my element in Washington, D.C. and I realized that immediately. I walked out of Union Station and instead of asking for directions I just flipped a coin on whether I turned left or right.

Well I turned right and walked probably 45 minutes to an hour. If I would have turned left I would have found the house I was looking for within three blocks. I was also carrying two huge suitcases.

I ended up hailing a cab and he dropped me off at the place.

To say I was not in a good place mentally at this point would be kind.

I walked into our main building only to interrupt the introductory meeting with all the other interns who were a part of this program. Doug, the head of the program, took all of us on a small tour around the area following the meeting.

Anyways, as we were walking back from the tour one of the other students walked up to me and aggressively (this was his nature) asked me a question.

“Hey roommate. My name is Tony. We get back to our place you want a Yuengling?”

Remember. I was not in a great place at this moment. So what was my reaction?

“What the f’ is a Yuengling?”

I thought it was drugs. I have never heard of “a Yuengling.”

Well friends. In case you are as ignorant as I was, Yuengling is a brand of beer that you mainly find on the east coast. So no, my new roommate was not offering me drugs. He was offering me a beer.

This was an encounter that ended well. Tony ended up in my wedding and I will be attending his wedding this year.

Back to Yuengling. This is a beer, that if you live in Nebraska, the closest state that sells it is Indiana.

That is changing as it will be selling its products in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma starting in early 2023.

Christmas has come early!

Anthony Grant Continues to Win the Hearts and Minds of Husker Fans

Last week’s Flakes I showed a clip of Grant pancaking an Indiana defensive lineman. This week I want to show a clip of Grant trucking a Rutgers defender. I’m sure most of you have already seen this.

Play of the Day: Anthony Grant DESTROYS Rutgers defender #Huskers @HuskGuys pic.twitter.com/V2xXk7yOc3 — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) October 8, 2022

I’m surprised he didn’t get flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Tom Hardy Shares the Inspiring Reason He Entered Martial Arts Competition

The "Mad Max" star represented a non-profit that helps military veterans when he took home a Brazilian jiu-jitsu title at a tournament in England.

Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims 'dirt' on NFL owners

Multiple NFL sources say they've been told that embattled Commanders owner Dan Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into owners and league execs. His attorneys deny the allegations as "categorically false."

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there.

From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.

Amid social media criticism, Nets' Simmons leans on Irving

Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons knows that criticism will find him wherever he goes. After years of dealing with verbal barbs from fans -- both in person and on social media -- the 26-year-old understands that the type of ire he faces comes with being one of the best players in the game.

Sean McVay: Rams haven't made last offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

After wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted Wednesday that the contract offer the Los Angeles Rams made to him wasn't reflective of his worth, coach Sean McVay indicated he didn't think that would be the team's final offer.

Thursday Night Football: Bears need to trust Justin Fields, starting vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears and their fans were excited when the team drafted quarterback Justin Fields last year. It seemed like a possible answer to their long-running quarterback problem.

Cowboys are proving they don't have to rely on Dak Prescott, which makes them dangerous when he returns

In the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys opener, quarterback Dak Prescott tossed a screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott. During the follow through, Prescott’s thumb smashed into the outstretched mitt of Buccaneers defender Shaq Barrett.

Fantasy Football: Chase Edmonds headlines players to drop for Week 6 waiver wire pickups

Dropping any kind of weight is never an easy feat, but it’s always worth it in the end. Assessing who to let go from your fantasy teams after five contests is getting a bit easier as we have more of an idea of usage and output, but it’s still a leap of faith.

Nebraska Football: Thursday practice nuggets

Here are some quick notes to pass along from what Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph had to say following the Huskers‘ practice Thursday morning…

The 3-2-1: Mickey Joseph continues to gain momentum

As Mickey Joseph continues to win, his name gains more momentum by the day. Nebraska has another test this week at Purdue.

We break everything down in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Mickey Joseph Thursday rundown: On team belief, injuries, learning as a head coach

Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph struck an upbeat tone after Thursday's practice, two days before his team plays Purdue in a game with important Big Ten West implications.

Hoiberg learned plenty about Sam Griesel in one offseason visit: 'All he talked about was winning'

Emmanuel Bandoumel likes to be a full-court pest.

So of course since his summer arrival to Lincoln he has tried out his ways on his new point guard teammate. How's this guy handle it if you pick him up in the backcourt? How does Sam Griesel deal with that annoyance?

Not annoying at all, thanks for trying.

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma.

Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame lost to Marshall, who lost to Bowling Green, who lost to Eastern Kentucky, who lost to Austin Peay, who lost to Central Arkansas, who lost to Lindenwood, and you don't even know where that is — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 13, 2022

The Most Visited Website in Every Country (That Isn’t A Search Engine)

The World Wide Web has connected people and cultures from nearly every part of the globe. It’s given us instant access to news and media from every country and the tools to translate content from one language to another. But while it has introduced new forms and ideas on a global scale, the web has not succeeded in fully homogenizing its international users.

‘The Owner of This iPhone Was in a Severe Car Crash’—or Just on a Roller Coaster - WSJ

Apple’s crash detection for the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch models can alert 911 and emergency contacts in the event of a collision. But it sometimes triggers when people aren’t in danger.

Weird Roadside Attractions in Every State to Visit on a Road Trip - Thrillist

Roadside attractions are, by definition, kooky. But these weird roadside attractions in every state are on a whole new level.

Yuengling beer coming to Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023 - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

A popular beer brand mostly on the east coast of the United States announced it will be selling its products in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma starting in early 2023.

Who Let Retirees Move on Campus at Arizona State? - WSJ

Senior citizens who moved into a pricey housing complex at ASU, once named America’s No. 1 party school, want more quiet, less loud music

Weekly Shel Silverstein Poem

HOW MANY, HOW MUCH

How many slams in an old screen door?

Depends how loud you shut it.

How many slices in a bread?

Depends how thin you cut it.

How much good inside a day?

Depends how good you live ‘em.

How much love inside a friend?

Depends how much you give ‘em.