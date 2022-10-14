Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue

This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win.

Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season.

Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a win on Saturday.

#1 WINNING BEGETS WINNING

The Huskers have now won two in a row. That, my friends, is what we call a streak.

It’s been quite a while since Nebraska has strung together two wins in a row. The last time was last September when they beat Fordham and then Buffalo in weeks 1 and 2 of the season. The last time the Huskers won two Big Ten matches in a row was in November of 2018 when they defeated Illinois and then Michigan State the following week.

The streak is going to continue to three this week. These players are getting a taste of what it is like to win and they are going to play hard to make it happen.

#2 DEFENSE

The Husker defense has definitely shown some places that they can grow throughout this season. The last two games they have also shown half-time adjustments that have led to second half shut outs. The tackling has been better and there is promise in some young players. Two of them, Brandon Moore (a senior, so not that young I guess) and Malcolm Hartzog, recorded their first interceptions as Huskers last week at Rutgers.

#3 HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT TREY PALMER?

I might use this one every week, but that’s because Trey Palmer is a playmaker. He goes out each week and gives his all to help the Huskers walk away with a win. Be ready for another great Thompson-Palmer connection this week.

#4 CASEY THOMPSON

As I am sure many of you noted, Casey Thompson was just getting beat up last week. The offensive line was not holding much of anything and he (and the running backs) was not getting the time that he needed to make plays happen. And even with all of that he did what he could to make plays to put points on the board for the Huskers.

#5 IT’S NEBRASKA’S TURN

Nebraska and Purdue are tied 5-5 in the series and 3-3 in West Lafayette. Purdue won the match up last season, so it only makes sense that it is Nebraska’s turn this season. Also, Purdue won in Lincoln, Nebraska wins in West Lafayette. It is really simple math.

Get yourselves ready for a big Husker victory this weekend!

Nebraska vs Purdue Odds

Purdue is favored by 13.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.