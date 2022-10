Week 7: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!

There are some big games this weekend!

Penn State vs Michigan!

Tennessee vs Alabama!

Kansas vs Oklahoma (egad)!

Oklahoma State vs TCU!

Mississippi State vs Kentucky!

USC vs Utah!

And of course, Nebraska at Purdue. Purdue is currently favored by 14. That seems like a lot, given Nebraska’s defense actually looks like somewhat of a defense now, but we’ll have to see what they do playing a team that actually has an offense.

It should be a great weekend of football.

Below are your odds for all these games from DraftKings.

Saturday - October 14th

11:00 AM

Penn State at Michigan

Michigan is favored by 7 - OU is 50.5

Minnesota at Illinois

Minnesota favored by 6.5 - OU is 39.5

Iowa State at Texas

Texas is favored by 15.5 - OU is 49

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma is favored by 9 - OU is 62

2:30 PM

Maryland at Indiana

Maryland is favored by 11.5 - OU is 61.5

Alabama at Tennessee

Alabama favored by 7 - OU is 65.5

Oklahoma State at TCU

TCU is favored by 3.5 - OU is 68.5

3:00 PM

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Wisconsin is favored by 7.5 - OU is 49.5

6:30 PM

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Mississippi State favored by 4 - OU is 49

Nebraska at Purdue

Purdue is favored by 14 - OU is 56.5

6:30 PM

USC at Uah

Utah is favored by 3.5 - OU is 65

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details