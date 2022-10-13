Huskers React Results: More day games and a better West desired

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and fans are evenly split on a number of results this week, except when it comes to Iowa. On that note of bad [offense] versus enjoyable [games], fans were asked whether the tight race early on in the Big Ten West is indicative of a fun to watch Division or a just plain bad one. With three teams entering this weekend tied atop the standings and the race seemingly wide open for all three and more, a small majority of fans think it is merely indicative that the Big Ten West is trash. However, 47 percent think that just makes the West Division more fun.

Saturday’s matchup at Purdue marks a third straight night game for the team and second straight on the road. Given that issue of travel for the team, fans were fairly evenly split on game time for road games. A small majority won out in preferring that road games be earlier in the day, though.

Going back to above when I mentioned “trash,” the Iowa offense is precisely that this season. As a Mark Dantonio fan, anyone being honest would have to admit if I pressed them on it that Iowa’s offensive statistics this year are an absolute dumpster fire compared to the worst of the worst offenses Dantonio teams fielded. Given that statistical fact and the statistical fact of how much of a dumpster fire things have been in Lincoln in the wins/losses column the last five or so seasons (could still end up being six as the jury is still out on 2022), Husker fans were asked whether they believe Nebraska or Iowa will fix its problems first. Well, Husker fans sure can agree on this one with a super majority of 72 percent chiming in that Iowa’s nepotism will last far longer than Nebraska’s wandering in the cornfield wilderness.

As for national results this week, CJ Stroud received the plurality of fan votes by a 16-point margin.

As for the most anticipated game of the weekend, the Big 12 lost out on the top two spots this time. Alabama at Tennessee is the favorite with the largest plurality of votes, followed just nine points behind by Penn State’s visit to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Oklahoma State at TCU is a distant 22-points behind in third place.

