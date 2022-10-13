Nebraska vs. Purdue: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) make another road trip east this week, but not nearly as far. The Huskers are headed to West Lafayette, Indiana for a big-time West Division showdown against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) with the two teams in a three-way tie for first place in the Division standings. The matchup also marks the third straight night game Nebraska will play in.

Nebraska and Purdue will meet for the 11th time on Saturday, including each of the past 10 seasons. The all-time series between the schools is tied at five wins apiece, with the matchup also tied at three wins in games played in West Lafayette. However, thanks to the scheduling quirk implemented by the Big Ten Conference in 2020 on Nebraska’s behalf to improve season ticket packages for the Huskers (friendly reminder the Big Ten did in fact do something nice for UNL in 2020), this year marks the third out of the past four games Nebraska will play on the road in West Lafayette in the series.

The Boilermarkers are averaging 419.7 yards per game, with 300.5 yards per game through the air and 119.2 yards per game on the ground. Aidan O’Connell has completed 143-of-215 passes for 1,559 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Charlie Jones has 50 receptions for 603 yards and seven touchdowns, followed by tight end Payne Durham with 28 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Mockobee has 275 yards on the ground with four touchdowns, while Dylan Downing has rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Purdue rushing attack.

Defensively, Sanoussi Kane leads the Boilermakers with 30 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Cam Allen has 24 tackles and a team-high three interceptions, followed by Jacob Wahlberg and Kieren Douglas with 22 and 17 tackles, respectively. The Purdue defense has totaled 12 sacks on the season, led by three sacks by Khordae Sydnor.

On the road again pic.twitter.com/fOFlxJWpzd — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 12, 2022

Date/Time: October 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana; Capacity: 57,282

Surface: Grass

Series Record: Tied 5-5

Series in West Lafayette: Tied 3-3

As Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads 5-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Purdue 28-Nebraska 23

Win Streak: Purdue, One game

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Cory Provus, analyst Matt Millen, and sideline reporter Elise Menaker. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin. Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the upper 40s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 13-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 55.5.

Trivia

In games since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011, the Huskers hold a 5-4 edge, including winning three of five matchups at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The road team has won four of the past five matchups in the series, including Purdue’s five-point win in Lincoln last season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.