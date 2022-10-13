Thursday Flakes: Halloween Travel, Electric Aircraft and Flying with a Dog

One my last flight from Lima to Bogota around a month a half ago, I saw a Belgian Malinois at the Viva Air check-in counter. At first I thought it was sniffing for drugs but eventually I found out that there were bringing this massive dog onto the plane. It whined a little bit as the plane was taxiing for takeover but it calmed down after that. There was a smaller dog on the plane as well but I was surprised to see such a big dog (with no fake emotional support tag) being brought onboard the plane. I guess the rules are different in South America.

Conde Nast Traveler released their Reader’s Choice awards last week, which you are welcome to check out right here. I also posted links below for the best airports and airlines. I mostly agree with the airline rankings on there except American should be ranked higher.

What are your favorite airlines and favorite airports? Have you ever brought a dog onto the plane? Are you going to any haunted houses before Halloween? Have you driven on Route 66? Let’s here your answer and much more in the comments below.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Preview and Bold Prediction | Football | Corn Nation

Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.

Wrestling Roundup: Big-Time Commit, Conference Schedule Announced | Wrestling | Corn Nation

McDanel is a two-time Ohio state finalist and a former cadet Fargo National Champion (see below) in freestyle. He’s currently ranked No. 6 in the country at 195 pounds and is now Nebraska’s highest-rated wrestler in this class, coming in at No. 34 on the 2023 Big Board by Flowrestling. He chose Nebraska over Ohio State and Purdue.

Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Women’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap | Basketball | Corn Nation

There was plenty of great insight into the squad heading into a big 2022-’23 season shared all around. For all of that wisdom, you can find head coach Amy Williams’ remarks during her press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Williams, Jaz Shelley, and Alexis Markowski below.

Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Men’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap | Basketball | Corn Nation

There was plenty of great insight into the team heading into a pivotal 2022-’23 season. For all of those details, you can find head coach Fred Hoiberg’s remarks during his press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Hoiberg, Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker below.

Huskers Bought Into Mickey Joseph’s Culture Change a Month Later | Football | Hail Varsity

“We want to build a culture of winning around here, but we have to focus on the process and winning on a daily basis,” Thompson said yesterday. “So, we are just focused on taking one day at a time and one week at a time. I think since Mickey Joseph has taken over he has done a good job at allowing us to focus on the task at hand and not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Nebraska Defense Focused on ‘Being One Big Unit’ as Huskers Prepare for Purdue | Football | Hail Varsity

“We got a great pack of kids playing right now together,” Busch said following Wednesday’s practice. “They’re going to stay just like that. If Coach Joseph decides to give them back, I’ll support him 100% but right now, we’ve got a very good mindset of how we’re going to play as a unit. That’s all we’re worried about right now is being one big unit.”

Offensive Line Responding From Rutgers Week With ‘Best Week’ | Football | Hail Varsity

The offensive line bounced back from the Rutgers game with a positive attitude in practice this week, Whipple said. He admitted the line had its worst week of practice last week with only one hard practice on the condensed schedule. They weren’t great that day and that carried over. So he challenged them this week. “We’ve completely flipped it,” Whipple said. “This has been the two best days we’ve had all year. And we had a day off, I think that helped.”

Miu Takahashi Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week | Golf | Huskers.com

Takahashi shared Big Ten Women’s Golfer-of-the-Week honors on Wednesday, following her championship performance at the Dale McNamara Invitational (Oct. 10-11). Takahashi won her first career collegiate title with a career-best three-round total of 213 (-3), including a final-round 69 (-3) on the 6,302-yard layout at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Okla.

Huskers Face Fighting Illini, Hawkeyes | Soccer | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s devoted fan base has continued its strong attendance numbers at Hibner Stadium this season. In 10 games this season, NU welcomed 8,508 fans, an average of 851 per contest. This average ranks 18th nationally and is second in the Big Ten, as Michigan State ranks sixth nationally with 1,730 fans per game.

Huskers Start Season at Motiv Penguin Classic | Bowling | Huskers.com

The No. 3 Nebraska bowling team will begin the 2022-23 season this weekend, competing at the Motiv Penguin Classic this Friday through Sunday. The tournament is hosted by No. 9 Youngstown State and will take place at Holiday Bowl in Struthers, Ohio.

Huskers Set to Host Action-Packed Weekend | Swimming & Diving | Huskers.com

The Nebraska swimming and diving team will host a trio of teams this weekend as it will face Iowa State on Friday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. (CT) and Minnesota and South Dakota in a double-dual on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (CT).

Best Airlines in the USA | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

From the top large U.S. city to the top international airline, this year’s list is a testament to the staying power of perennial favorites, through thick and thin—with some newcomers to consider. In an unusually difficult year for air travel, these reader favorites stood out for their ability to avoid cancellations and—especially—their exemplary customer service. Here are the best airlines in the U.S., as voted by Traveler readers.

Best Airports in the USA | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Many airports used the downtime of the last few years to their benefit, speeding up existing improvement projects and rolling out innovations that could transform the entire passenger experience for years to come. They’re constantly upgrading facilities and services, with new amenities ranging from nap pods to high-tech features like wayfinders and free, fast Wi-Fi. Here are the best airports in the U.S, as voted by Traveler readers.

43 Most Haunted Places in the World | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Some of the spookiest locations are still worth your time, whether for their beautiful architecture, jaw-dropping locations, or fascinating histories. Here are the 43 most haunted places in the world you’ll want to visit any time of the year—not just on October 31.

The 50 Spookiest Places to Visit This October | Travel | Travel Pulse

Since there’s nothing better during the month of Halloween than to have the daylights scared out of you, click on the slideshow to discover 50 places that are sure to offer up a spine-tingling experience this October.

Europe’s Most Authentic Halloween Destinations | Travel | Lonely Planet

While events in historic cities like Dublin, London, Bucharest and Prague are bound to be frightfully fun, looking further afield at Halloween could mean you reap the rewards of exploring some of the most authentically spooky surrounds Europe has to offer.

A Postcard From Costa Rica: My family vacation in Six Pictures | Travel | Lonely Planet

I usually plan my trips with a visual in mind, and Costa Rica was no exception. On a casual social media swipe last February, I saw someone horseback riding in the mountains there — and then, even though I’ve never really ridden a horse, I could barely think of anything else: the overwhelming greenery, the crisp mountain mist, the soft clip-clop of horse hooves trotting damp earth. I had to do it.

The Best and Worst Airports for Cheap International Flights | Travel | Travel Pulse

The team of experts at Scott’s Cheap Flights examined commercial airports in metro areas with a population of at least 700,000 people, collecting data on how many deals it sent to SCF members for cheap flights departing from each airport in the past year. Here are the five best and the five worst airports for great deals in 2022.

US Airlines With the Widest Economy Seats | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Currently, all U.S. airlines go beyond that federal minimum width, but some seats are much roomier than others. Here are the airlines in the U.S. with the widest seats in economy.

Nine Tips From Flight Attendants to Make Your Flying Experience Smoother | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Did you pack the right things? Is your carry-on overweight? Will you arrive at the airport on time? But don’t fret — there some ways to make your flying experience a bit smoother.

Delta Passengers Will Soon Be Able to Fly to and From the Airport in an Electric Aircraft | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The carrier will partner with Joby, which operates all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, to shuttle passengers from the city to the airport, Delta shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. To start, Delta expects to roll out this service in New York and Los Angeles in 2024.

Everything You Need to Know About Flying With a Dog | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

For starters, traveling with dogs is definitely more complicated (and more expensive) than flying pet-free, and there’s a lot to consider before taking dogs on planes. But it can be done—so long as you do plenty of research about how to travel with a dog ahead of time.

Route 66’s Glowing Mystery Orb | Travel | BBC

A floating orange ball over the famed US route has puzzled travelers for more than 100 years. And while most agree that the Hornet Spook Light exists, few agree on what causes it.

The Return of Aztec Floating Farms | Travel | BBC

In Mexico City, a 700-year-old Aztec farming technique is giving a sustainable edge to modern agriculture.

Pico de Neblina: A Sacred Peak Off-Limits for Decades | Travel | BBC

Nearly 20 years ago, Brazil banned access to its highest mountain. Now, a new initiative could show how ecotourism can protect the Amazon rainforest from environmental threats.

