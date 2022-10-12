Wednesday Flakes Looks Forward To Nebrasketball

Hey, Nebraska football is a on a two game winning streak.

Know what else? Nebrasketball is right around the corner.

On October 23rd the Big Red kicks it off against Chadron State in an exhibition match in Lincoln. So yes, it’s right around the corner.

Not a whole lot is being spoken of this team this year. They are picked by many to be at the bottom of the Big Ten. But, maybe this is the year that Fred finally has his squad ready to compete with the big boys.

Then again, maybe it’s just going to be another Nebrasketball season...

Time will tell.

