Nebraska Reacts Survey: Night games and Big Ten West logjams, yay or nay?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two games in a row in Big Ten action for the first time since 2018! Despite the early loss to Northwestern to open the season, the Huskers are also tied at the top of the Big Ten West standings. The logjam continues for the league’s “weaker” division with three teams tied at 2-1 and another half a game behind at 1-1.

With the tight race early on, Reacts this week wants to know if you think the competitive race early on is more of a fun benefit for the West Division or is it more indicative that the West is a “weak” division?

Speaking of the race for the West, the matchup at Purdue this Saturday is a pivotal one for that. It also marks a third straight night conference matchup for Nebraska and fourth of the season. Obviously games under the lights are extra special in Lincoln, but do you like that for away games as well?

Finally, that rival across the Missouri River is sure struggling on offense right now, while Nebraska over the last few seasons has struggled with, well, just about everything any given week under former head coach Scott Frost. With an ever declining offensive performance by the Iowa Hawkeyes now six seasons counting fall 2022 under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz, which program between the two do you believe will fix its issues first: Nebraska or Iowa?