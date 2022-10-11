Nebraska Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Enters The Transfer Portal

Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has entered the transfer portal.

Garcia-Castaneda made his announcement earlier today on Twitter:

Thank you Nebraska. Officially in the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/JHY7ENyXaH — Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (@isaiahrgc) October 11, 2022

Garcia-Castaneda showed a tremendous amount of promise at the start of the 2022 season, with 4 receptions in a loss against Northwestern, going for 104 yards, and one touchdown. He played against North Dakota, but produced no stats, then had two dropped catches in another loss against Georgia Southern. He had one catch for zero yards against Oklahoma.

He hasn’t played since, so he preserved his redshirt season, and as his tweet states, will have two years of remaining eligibility somewhere else.

The NCAA placed a new ban on players putting their names into the portal during the season. The exception is when your head coached is fired. You get 30 days to decide whether to enter the portal. Scott Frost was fired on September 11th.

I am surprised more players haven’t chosen to enter the portal. Perhaps that’s a testament to Mickey Joseph’s ability to keep the team together.

We here at CN wish Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda the best at wherever he ends up!.