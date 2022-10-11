Corn Flakes: Wins Are Wins

I’m not sure why people think they get to decide how other people get to celebrate or behave after a win. I’ve seen a lot of chatter from people who said that Nebraska was over celebrating a one-point win to a bad Rutgers team.

Who cares! If people want to celebrate, let them celebrate. The “act like you’ve been there” crowd needs to back off. The Nebraska players and fans deserve to be happy after a win after the last decade that we’ve been through.

Wins are wins and you do you. If you want to celebrate big, I’m all for it.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Rodriguez Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week - University of Nebraska

Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

25 digs in three sets isn’t to shabby.

Close but no cigar Lex



JK you’re ten times better than I was. Keep on doing your thang girlie! https://t.co/691I4l0Dq2 — Kayla Banwarth (@KaylaBanwarth2) October 9, 2022

Huskers in Hunt in Oklahoma - University of Nebraska

Nebraska's Miu Takahashi fired rounds of 71 and 73 to close the opening day in a tie for sixth at 144 (E) to lead the Husker women's golf team at the Dale McNamara

Crockett, Jabenis in Top 25 at Purdue Invite - University of Nebraska

Grant Jabenis and Harry Crockett are pacing the Nebraska men's golf team as they kicked off their two day run at the Purdue Fall Invitational.

Huskers Begin Play at Newport Beach Invite - University of Nebraska

Newport Beach, Calif. - The Huskers wrapped up day one of competition at their third and final fall appearance at the Newport Beach Invite on Monday.

Matt Rhule can repair Nebraska: Why ex-Panthers coach is perfect fit to resurrect Huskers program - CBSSports.com

Rhule is a turnaround artist at the collegiate level who could finally bring Nebraska back to prominence

When Will A Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced? - All Huskers

In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts is going to have to make a decision as to who he thinks can best lead the Husker football program into the future.

Scott Frost contract 'metrics' could be revealed to Husker fans

Nebraska football fans might finally get to see the metrics that were involved in Scott Frost getting another year as the head coach.

Elsewhere

Matt Rhule’s firing yields important lesson for college coaches in NFL - Sports Illustrated

Rhule’s Carolina tenure was held back by an overly patient approach to perhaps the most crucial aspect of team building.

Bryce Young injury update: Nick Saban hopeful Alabama star QB can return for Tennessee showdown - CBSSports.com

The junior exited a Week 5 win over Arkansas during the second quarter after taking a sack

Tennessee starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough arrested, charged with felony assault - CBSSports.com

McCollough is a four-year starter for the No. 6 Volunteers

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for "football stuff," Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol - ProFootballTalk

College football's most surprising breakout true freshmen in 2022

...

Buck Showalter Explains Why He Asked Umps to Check Joe Musgrove’s Ear - Sports Illustrated

The Mets manager controversially asked umpires to check the Padres All-Star during Game 3 of their NL Wild Card series Sunday night.