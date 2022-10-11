Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Can Nebraska Keep Winning?!

Jon & Todd had their Monday Night Therapy session!

Were you there? Were you with us live?

Todd and I had a great ol’ time discussing:

Nebraska’s win over Rutgers - our beloved Huskers held together and let another team be stupid!

Wisconsin smashes Northwestern - The Wildcats are quiet quitting

Texas crushed Oklahoma - I have no idea what the Sooners are doing

Everyone who beat Nebraska is a combined 1-11 since because of the curse of Scott Frost

At least we’re not Iowa. Seriously. The Kirk/Brian Ferentz situation should be cause for firing someone but...

Depth chart changes - Tommi Hill is now a receiver. Bryce Benhart is a sophomore. Rahmir Johnson has barely played this season. I have no idea what we’re doing with our roster.

Rutgers fired their offensive coordinator after the Nebraska game

The fact that Matt Rhule looks like an ewok and do you really want a coach who looks like an ewok?

A lot of time on: What can be done to fix the offensive line?

A fair amount of time on: What about Purdue?

