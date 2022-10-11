Week 6 Cobs: Field Goals, Laterals and a Bad Jump Pass

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s sit down, have a drink and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.
October 9, 2022
Nevada
Colorado State had the nation’s longest losing streak when they arrived into Reno on Friday night. Then all of that changed. The Rams kicker got to re kick after the Wolfpack jumped offside and this is the result.
BOYLE! THE KICKER! FROM 43 YARDS!#Stalwart x #RamGrit pic.twitter.com/W2zxkSKvE1— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 8, 2022
Memphis
The Tigers did nothing but choke at the end of the game blowing a 19 point, 4th quarter lead against the Cougars including two touchdowns in the last 1:18.
It started with this onside kick recovery for the Cougars.
Bear with us. A lot just happened!— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 8, 2022
Trahan snags the onside kick! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/wHgFOtpwCy
And finished with this touchdown to complete the comeback.
COUGARS LEAD! pic.twitter.com/5q2aGPzM98— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 8, 2022
Stanford
The Cardinal blew a 14-point lead and gave up this play deep in the 4th quarter in a shocking loss to the Beavers.
PAC-12 AFTER DARK!#Pac12FB | @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/thluowfq9k— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 9, 2022
Bowling Green special teams
I don’t know what the players were thinking here but they’re getting a cob for that.
OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/SUqZdUQVdm— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 8, 2022
Nevada running back Devonte Lee
Why wouldn’t a running back do that? Completely speechless.
.@CSUFootball with another defensive TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 8, 2022
Rams go up 14-0 on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/ViLRjGwAYx
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray
Sometimes the jump pass play doesn’t go as planned.
On 1st and 10, Oklahoma decides to run a jump pass— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 8, 2022
It was easily intercepted pic.twitter.com/JYTB2sVH40
Houston kicker Bubba Baxa
It took me a few times to figure out where this ball went.
October 8, 2022
We have an amusing selection of cob nominations for Week 6 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your cob nomination for Week 6?
-
2%
Nevada
-
7%
Memphis
-
8%
Stanford
-
30%
Bowling Green special teams
-
7%
Devonte Lee
-
32%
Eric Gray
-
10%
Bubba Baxa
BONUS
Phrasing!
October 9, 2022
Chaotic play in the Mountain West
WHAT A SCRAMBLE! WHAT A SAVE! @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/Bs3dSlrzoa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022
Smooth catch
Great catch, ref! pic.twitter.com/uncDWJ4Z0r— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022
Not a smooth throw into a...waterfall?
October 9, 2022
What a finish in Champaign!
Just an absolutely perfect ending to this Iowa and Illinois game. *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/YXu0hvDFrI— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 9, 2022
Loading comments...