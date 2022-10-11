Week 6 Cobs: Field Goals, Laterals and a Bad Jump Pass

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s sit down, have a drink and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Nevada

Colorado State had the nation’s longest losing streak when they arrived into Reno on Friday night. Then all of that changed. The Rams kicker got to re kick after the Wolfpack jumped offside and this is the result.

Memphis

The Tigers did nothing but choke at the end of the game blowing a 19 point, 4th quarter lead against the Cougars including two touchdowns in the last 1:18.

It started with this onside kick recovery for the Cougars.

Bear with us. A lot just happened!



Trahan snags the onside kick! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/wHgFOtpwCy — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 8, 2022

And finished with this touchdown to complete the comeback.

Stanford

The Cardinal blew a 14-point lead and gave up this play deep in the 4th quarter in a shocking loss to the Beavers.

Bowling Green special teams

I don’t know what the players were thinking here but they’re getting a cob for that.

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/SUqZdUQVdm — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 8, 2022

Nevada running back Devonte Lee

Why wouldn’t a running back do that? Completely speechless.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray

Sometimes the jump pass play doesn’t go as planned.

On 1st and 10, Oklahoma decides to run a jump pass



It was easily intercepted pic.twitter.com/JYTB2sVH40 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 8, 2022

Houston kicker Bubba Baxa

It took me a few times to figure out where this ball went.

We have an amusing selection of cob nominations for Week 6 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your cob nomination for Week 6? Nevada

Memphis

Stanford

Bowling Green special teams

Devonte Lee

Eric Gray

Bubba Baxa vote view results 2% Nevada (2 votes)

7% Memphis (5 votes)

8% Stanford (6 votes)

30% Bowling Green special teams (21 votes)

7% Devonte Lee (5 votes)

32% Eric Gray (22 votes)

10% Bubba Baxa (7 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Phrasing!

Chaotic play in the Mountain West

Smooth catch

Not a smooth throw into a...waterfall?

What a finish in Champaign!