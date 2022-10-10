Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce Media Days Participants

With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

With the Nebraska Cornhuskers set to participate on Wednesday, the programs announced the participants earlier today. Representing the men’s team alongside head coach Fred Hoiberg will be senior guard Sam Griesel, Senior and senior forward Derrick Walker, Senior. Alongside head coach Amy Williams for the women’s team will be sophomore center/power forward Alexis Markowski and junior guard Jaz Shelley.

The Husker head coaches will be up second on Wednesday following Wisconsin. Williams will speak first from 8:50 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. wil Hoiberg following from 9:00 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. All times are central on the schedule. After Nebraska will be Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State.

Tuesday will feature opening remarks from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren with Maryland, Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, and Iowa following. All programs will see the women’s basketball coach speak first with the men’s coach to follow. All of the two day event will also be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

The full schedule can be found here.