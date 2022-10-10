Huskers in the NFL Week 5

Five weeks of the NFL are in the books and it’s been a roller coaster for our former Huskers. We saw both Randy Gregory and Cethan Carter get added to injured reserve while Cam Jurgens got his first action at center for the Eagles. And then there was the ill advised shovel pass to Stanley Morgan in a crucial time for the Bengals. Here’s a look at how each of the former Huskers did in their week 5 games.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

You have Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon and you dial up a shovel pass to *checks notes* Stanley Morgan? pic.twitter.com/5t9KZzlfLW — Brett Gibbons (@roadtocfb) October 10, 2022

Mainly playing special teams, Morgan saw 8 total offensive snaps but was in the forefront of controversy as the Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor failed to score on fourth and 2 on a shovel pass. Morgan had not shot to make the catch as he was swarmed right away. Morgan did also finish with a special teams tackle on a 1st quarter punt.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins



Seems like every game I feel like he made a play or two, when watching live



Then upon re-watch & looking at notes, there's a ton of plays where he's altering the outcome. More than anyone else on the DL — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) October 10, 2022

Jayson Braddock couldn’t sum up Maliek Collins’ impact on the Texans defense well enough. While he only had three tackles, one of them was a tackle for loss while adding a quarterback hurry. Collins continues to be a solid starter for this young Texans defense.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Maher was perfect against the Cowboys in their win over the Rams. He made all three of his field goals with a long of 46 yards and was perfect on both PAT attempts.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a bit of a quiet game for Lavonte David who finished with just five tackles. But the Falcons were without star tight end Kyle Pitts and swiss army knife Cordarrelle Patterson and that’s who David would have been matched up with. Instead David helped slow down the Falcons rushing attack to ensure the win.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Burkhead continues to be the relief back for rookie Damion Pierce who is developing into a really good player. Rex had 5 touches on the game with two catches for 13 yards while actually getting some carries rushing for 15 yards on 3 attempts. One of those included making a defender miss in the endzone to avoid a safety.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

With Amani Hooker out for a second straight week, Kalu started for the Titans and ended up playing all 63 defensive snaps in Tennessee’s victory over Washington. Kalu only had two tackles but was a part of a Titans defense that gave up 359 yards passing to Carson Wentz. A big part of that was the Commanders attack the middle of the field where Kalu was mainly playing in the slot.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles wanted to establish the run so we saw plenty of Jack Stoll early in the game as he continues to show that he can be a very good run blocker in the NFL. We do go another week without Stoll getting a target in the passing game, but he did finish with a tackle when Jalen Hurts threw a second quarter interception.

Limited Snaps

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jurgens got his first action at center this season filling in for Jason Kelce who had to be taken to the locker room late in the second quarter. Jurgens played well in his three snaps right before halftime. Kelce was back in the game for the start of the second half and Jurgens went back to playing on the field goal and PAT units.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

A new wrinkle to the Cowboys offense was using Farniok as a tight end for three straight plays in the second quarter and then once in the third. Otherwise Farniok continued to play on the field goal and PAT units.

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

With the injury to Broncos starting running back Javonte Williams, that meant that Ozigbo was elevated to the active roster. Not only was he active for the Broncos Thursday night game playing mainly special teams. Ozigbo did get one carry in the third quarter but it was for just two yards.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford got 25 snaps on special teams in the Cowboys win over the Rams which included a tackle on a 2nd quarter punt.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Playing only on special teams, Domann was unable to make any tackles against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

After not playing the last couple of weeks, Jaimes was able to see the field but only on field goal and PAT units in the Chargers win over the Browns.

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

For the first time this season, Lamar Jackson actually got some defensive snaps as the Bears took on the Vikings. It may have only been four, but it was still four more than he had all season. Otherwise Jackson just played on special teams where he wasn’t able to register any tackles.

Inactive

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Austin Allen, New York Giants

Khalil Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers