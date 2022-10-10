Monday Flakes: Ugly Wins, Puffin Tossing and Kids Introduce Dad for His Final MLB At Bat

Not watching the Huskers on Saturday meant I could get all kinds of stuff done on Saturday. Most notably, Ranchdude and I picked apples and pulled the cider press out.

Mmmmm, home grown apple cider is the best.

What did you accomplish on a Husker football-less Saturday?

[Soccer] Huskers Tie #16 OSU, 2-2 - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – Sarah Weber recorded her team-leading seventh goal of the season to help the Huskers claim their fifth tie of the year with a 2-2 finish on Saturday

Swimming & Diving: Huskers Top Jacks in Opening Dual - University of Nebraska

Brookings, S.D. - Lexi Kucera collected a relay win and a pair of individual victories in the 200 freestyle and 50 butterfly to help Nebraska defeat South Dakota

Nebraska opens as underdog against Purdue

Betting line information for the Huskers’ battle for the Big Ten West lead against Purdue.

Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s nail-biting win over Rutgers | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Another Big Ten game brought another one-score contest for Nebraska football. After falling behind 13-0, the Huskers were able to bounce back and finally sneak off with a close win.

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Produces a Convincing Win over #24 Michigan - Corn Nation

Nebraska 3 vs Michigan0 - 25-14, 26-24, 25-19

Michigan has five great attackers but the Nebraska block and floor defense frustrated and slowed those attackers. Jess Mruzik normally leads the...

Sights & Sounds: Huskers give thoughts on Friday night win over Rutgers

Get thoughts from the Nebraska players about their huge win over Rutgers on Friday night.

Dave Feit: Any Win Is a Good Win - All Huskers

Forget style points. What mattered Friday night at Rutgers is that Nebraska won a close game.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers football: Mickey Joseph exudes confidence after Huskers' comeback win

Great game — we asked them to fight at halftime and in the fourth quarter, we asked them to finish and they did,

Wisconsin, Nebraska, ASU football all win with interim coaches - Sports Illustrated

Brent Key, Shaun Aguano, Mickey Joseph and Jim Leonhard all had success with their teams in Week 6.

Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: "He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 3, 2022

Oklahoma State player geniusly uses fair catch to exploit rule book and ruin a Texas Tech onside kick

Demarco Jones made a heads up play in the first quarter.

($) Jeff Passan: Aaron Judge's home run record is real -- but so is Barry Bonds' mark

Watching Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs to break the AL record is a moment worth celebrating. But we can't let the moments that preceded it -- and set records of their own -- be invalidated by this one.

Four things we learned from wild card games: Are Mets dangerous again?

A look at what Saturday’s results mean – for the impending Division Series and the last wild cards standing.

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff | AP News

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — When North Dakota State College of Science suffered a heartbreaking loss in early September — foiled at the goal line as time expired in a jolt to their national championship ambitions — it was a backup defensive lineman who stepped forward with a pep talk to lift the locker room.

Announcer: "[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me."



He's just doing his job pic.twitter.com/J1nXjxZtYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

