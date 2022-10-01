Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s 35-21 win over Indiana

Greg joined me at my house in Minnesota for a great day of college football, including a Nebraska 35-21 win over Indiana!

Biggest key to the win: Nebraska had a bad thing happen - the fumble for a TD by Chubba Purdy - and didn’t let it destroy their hopes for a victory.

All the stuff that happened:

Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer should be a huge key for the rest of the season.

Special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown for the first time since 2009

Mickey Joseph got his first win as head coach

Nebraska is tied for first in the Big Ten west

I spent the fourth quarter telling everyone in my house to “live for right now” and stop worrying about what might happen in the future.

Nebraska had more punt return yardage in this game than in all of last year.

B1G West standings thru Week 5:

T1. Illinois 1-1

T1. Iowa 1-1

T1. Minnesota 1-1

T1. Nebraska 1-1

T1. Northwestern 1-1

T1. Purdue 1-1

7. Wisconsin 0-2

