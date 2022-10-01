Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s 35-21 win over Indiana

Greg joined me at my house in Minnesota for a great day of college football, including a Nebraska 35-21 win over Indiana!
Biggest key to the win: Nebraska had a bad thing happen - the fumble for a TD by Chubba Purdy - and didn’t let it destroy their hopes for a victory.
All the stuff that happened:
- Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer should be a huge key for the rest of the season.
- Special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown for the first time since 2009
- Mickey Joseph got his first win as head coach
- Nebraska is tied for first in the Big Ten west
- I spent the fourth quarter telling everyone in my house to “live for right now” and stop worrying about what might happen in the future.
- Nebraska had more punt return yardage in this game than in all of last year.
B1G West standings thru Week 5:
T1. Illinois 1-1
T1. Iowa 1-1
T1. Minnesota 1-1
T1. Nebraska 1-1
T1. Northwestern 1-1
T1. Purdue 1-1
7. Wisconsin 0-2
