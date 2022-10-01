 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s 35-21 win over Indiana

It’s a Win!

By Jon Johnston
/ new
NCAA Football: Indiana at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Greg joined me at my house in Minnesota for a great day of college football, including a Nebraska 35-21 win over Indiana!

Biggest key to the win: Nebraska had a bad thing happen - the fumble for a TD by Chubba Purdy - and didn’t let it destroy their hopes for a victory.

All the stuff that happened:

  • Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer should be a huge key for the rest of the season.
  • Special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown for the first time since 2009
  • Mickey Joseph got his first win as head coach
  • Nebraska is tied for first in the Big Ten west
  • I spent the fourth quarter telling everyone in my house to “live for right now” and stop worrying about what might happen in the future.
  • Nebraska had more punt return yardage in this game than in all of last year.

B1G West standings thru Week 5:

T1. Illinois 1-1

T1. Iowa 1-1

T1. Minnesota 1-1

T1. Nebraska 1-1

T1. Northwestern 1-1

T1. Purdue 1-1

7. Wisconsin 0-2

Go here and get a t-shirt.

Go here and get a book.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...