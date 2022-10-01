Nebraska-Indiana tied 21-all at the half

Indiana started with the ball. The unheralded and previously terrible Nebraska defense forces a punt on the Hoosiers’ first possession.

Nebraska 7 - 0

Our beloved Huskers kaboomed their way down the field in three players. Anthony Grant rushed for 4 yards. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer for 34 yards, then hit Oliver Martin for another 34 yards.

Nebraska’s offensive line provided exemplary protection for Thompson.

Everyone went insane. Then they remembered Nebraska did the same thing to Oklahoma before getting stomped into the ground.

First Quarter End

The two teams traded possessions, neither with advantage.

At the end of the quarter, Nebraska had 132 total yards of offense, compared to 27 for the Hoosiers. Nebraska had 5 penalties for 50 yards, compared to 2-for-15 for Indiana. The Hoosiers had 2 sacks for 27 yards.

Indiana 7 - 7

Nebraska fields a punt at the 9-yard line. Chubba Purdy comes in at quarterback. It takes three plays before Purdy is sacked in the end zone, coughing up the ball as he’s toppled over by Hoosier defenders.

Indiana falls on the ball. It’s Christmas.

Nebraska 14-7

Our beloved Huskers force an Indiana punt. Chris Kolarevic blocked the punt, recovered by Malcom Hartzog and returned 30 yards for a touchdown.

It is Nebraska’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since 2009.

NEBRASKA GOT A SPECIAL TEAMS SCOREEEEEE!!

Nebraska 21-7

Nebraska begins the drive with a 22-yard punt return!

The Huskers go on a nice drive, topped off by a 1-yard run by Jaquez Yant. The drive started with Thompson being called for intentional grounding. Then Hunt hit for a 17-yard gain. Thompson hit Alante Brown for 14 yards, then Oliver Martin for 21 yards to the Indiana three-yard line.

Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 03:08

Nebraska 21 - 14

Indiana responded with a scoring drive, as quarterback Connor Bazelak completed passes of 28,15, and 13 yards, the last a touchdown completion to Emery Simmons.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 02:45

Turner Corcoran was ejected from the game for having two personal foul penalties, the second of which occurred when he head slapped an Indiana player lying on the ground, knocking off the Hoosier’s helmet.

Nebraska’s offensive line nearing the end of the first half is as follows:

Brant Banks

Ethan Piper

Trent Hixson

Broc Bando

Hunter Anthony

Indiana 21-21

Indiana gets the ball back after Nebraska’s drive ends with the Corcoran ejection and a conservative run call on 3rd and 18. Indiana moves down the field to score easily. Nebraska didn’t force the Hoosiers to use their final timeout on their previous drive, and Indiana had it available to save time, otherwise the clock would have run out before a 1-yard run by Shaun Shivers.

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 01:53

Nebraska had a 21-7 lead with 5:54 left, but gave up two touchdowns in a row, in fairly quick fashion.

There were 16 penalties called in the first half, 9 against Nebraska for 85 yards, 7 for Indiana for 55 yards.