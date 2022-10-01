Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”

What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows.

If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams.

Who will win?

The team who does less bad things?

Date/Time: October 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3

Series in Lincoln: Indiana leads 8-5-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Indiana 38-Nebraska 31

Win Streak: Indiana, One game

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Mark Followill, analyst Matt Millen, and sidelines Meghan McKeown. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 75 degrees with sunny skies. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the 60s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 4.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 60.