Nebraska WBB 86 Iowa 95 Recap

Jaz Shelley pregame antics continue (if you haven’t been watching, she is usually in a video making a shot while sitting on the bench in pregame warmups).

First Quarter

Iowa hit a basket on their first possession to take an early 2-0 lead. Alexis Markowski answered after a couple of possessions but Caitlin Clark for Iowa got the lead back in short order (4-2 Iowa). She took advantage again to extend the Hawkeye lead to 6-2. It was the Markowski (Nebraska) - Clark (Iowa) show early as both teams were scoring in the paint.

Alexis Markowski picked up her second foul very early and gave way to Annika Stewart. Iowa extended the lead to 15-7, forcing Amy Williams to use a timeout at 5:47. Out of the timeout, the Hawkeyes extended their scoring run, but the Husker went on a run of their own to close within four (17-13). The points came fast and furious for both teams, but the Huskers had the slight edge and closed within one behind Weidner and Scoggin three pointers (20-19 Iowa).

The PBA crowd is loud.

The Hawkeyes are in the bonus with a minute left in the quarter. Clark and Shelley dueled in scoring to end the quarter. Shelley has 10 points and Clark 13. The Hawkeyes have relied on two players (Clark and Warnock) to score while Nebraska has been more balanced (and is usual this season).

Iowa 27 Nebraska 24

Second Quarter

Ruby Porter tied up the game 27-27 and then Shelley forced an Iowa turnover. The Huskers are enjoying the big and loud crowd.

Iowa’s Mckenna Warnock is 5-5 from three point range. Wow.

There is a bunch of back and forth scoring as the Hawkeyes take a 39-35 lead with seven minutes left in the half. One of the Hawkeye players picked up her second foul, drawn by Issie Bourne. Bourne will have to play more minutes than normal because of Markowski’s foul trouble. Iowa is shooting over 70% from the field and the Huskers are only shooting 40%. Ouch.

The Hawkeyes went on a run to extend their lead to eight (45-37 Iowa). Ashley Scoggin picked up her second foul and was replaced by Allison Weidner. The Huskers are in the bonus halfway through the quarter. The Huskers are in a scoring drought that reaches four minutes as Iowa grabs a double digit lead (50-39 Iowa). Alexis Markowski comes back in the game and the Huskers go on a mini run of four points (50-43 Iowa). Ruby Porter is playing some really good basketball on both ends of the floor right now after returning from illness.

Anni Stewart got called for a foul that was a total BS call - hopefully that gets the Huskers fired up - the crowd certainly is.

Iowa 52 Nebraska 46

Halftime

Jaz Shelley has 10 points and Issie Bourne eight. Sam Haiby has seven and Alexis Markowski six. Shelley and Bourne have six rebounds each. Clark and Warnock each have 17 for Iowa and Clark has nine assists to boot. Iowa has commited eight turnovers to four for Nebraska. Nebraska is outrebounding Iowa 20-17. The big difference is that the Huskers have 12 offensive rebounds compared to two for Iowa.

Iowa is shooting 68% (so they have fewer opportunities for offensive rebounds, sigh) from the field and Nebraska is shooting 39%. For the Huskers to be so close to an offensive team like Iowa depite their shooting woes is a testament to their hustle. Now, the team in red needs to get some baskets to fall and ramp up their defense. Nebraska is not getting hands in faces nearly enough. Iowa has zero bench points compared to 12 for Nebraska.

Third Quarter

The Huskers scored first, but Iowa answered immediately. The Hawkeyes drew some quick fouls including the third on one of Iowa’s starters (the Hawkeyes do not get much production from their bench). Markowski hit a layup and drew the third foul on Czinano (that is big - hopefully). Markowski finished the three point play to pull the Huskers within five (54-49 Iowa). The Huskers pulled within three but Iowa went on a bit of a run to extend the lead back out to seven (60-53 Iowa). Iowa’s Warnock is 6-6 from three point range.

Kendall Coley hit a LONG three pointer (60-56 Iowa). Markowski drew her third foul, bringing Anni Stewart into the game. The Iowa free throws were good (62-56 Iowa). Jaz Shelley answered (62-58 Iowa) but then the Hawkeyes hit a three pointer. The Husker defense has not slowed the scorching hot Iowa shooting. At the media timeout, the score is Iowa 65 Nebraska 60.

Iowa earned a quick basket, but the Huskers went on an Ashley Scoggin five point run to close within two (67-54 Iowa). The Hawkeyes called a timeout. Kendall Coley does not put up huge stats, but she does a lot for Nebraska that isn’t reflected in the box score. She is a fun player to watch and someone you definitely want on your team.

Sam Haiby tied the game, but Iowa answered immediately (69-67 Iowa). Sam Haiby made a basket that tied the game, but the refs decided she was fouled before the shot (BOOOOOO!) Haiby made one free throw and Markowski got the rebound on the miss, but it went out of bounds (Iowa ball). The back and forth continued as the third quarter wound down. The refs decided Caitlin Clark was fouled on her last second three point attempt (Sam Haiby definitely made contact before Clark landed).

Iowa 74 Nebraska 70

Fourth Quarter

Allison Weidner opened the quarter with one of her patented hustle plays to grab an offensive rebound and then the layup. Iowa answered to maintain the four point lead (76-72 Iowa). Sam Haiby picked up an offensive foul (her third). Iowa took advantage of the extra possession to extend their lead back to six (78-72 Iowa). Nebraska traded two for one to close within two (78-76 Iowa) with 6:45 left. Caitlin Clark continues to draw fouls but it did no good as ASHLEY SCOGGIN GAVE NEBRASKA ITS FIRST LEAD (79-78 Neb).

Iowa got it right back with a three of their own (81-79 Iowa). One of Iowa’s starters picked up her fourth foul and Sam Haiby took advantage of the possession to tie the game at 81. Sammy then picked up her forth foul. Iowa went on a five point run to extend their lead to 86-81 with 4:27 left.

Alexis Markowski picked up her fourth foul. Both teams traded baskets (88-83 Iowa) but Iowa extended their lead to 90-83 with two minutes left. It is crunch time for the Huskers. A Markowski free throw makes it 90-84 Iowa.

Sam Haiby made two free throws. 90-86 Iowa. 1:14 left.

Iowa scores with one minute left. 92-86 Iowa.

Iowa layup. 94-86 with 24 seconds.

Iowa free throw. 95-86.

Final. Iowa 95 Nebraska 86

Four Huskers scored in double digits led by Sam Haiby (18), Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski (14) and Ashley Scoggin (13). Shelley earned yet another double double with 11 rebonds. Issie Bourne and Markowski had eight each. Scoggin had four assists and Shelley two blocks and three steals.

The big stat of the game was the shooting percent. Iowa shot 62% from the field while Nebraska shot 40%. You cannot give up that kind of margin to a ranked team and expect to win - even at home.

Outside of shooting, the Huskers played solid basketball. They committed only nine turnovers and forced 15 on Iowa. The Huskers outrebounded the Hawkeyes 41-34. Iowa did have more assists than Nebraska (22-17).

The Huskers travel to Iowa City one week from today for the rematch.

Go Big Red!