LSU Receiver Trey Palmer Transfers to Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a huge addition to their wide receiver room when five-star wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Instagram he is committing to Nebraska!

Palmer spent three seasons at LSU at receiver and as an accomplished return man. He’s coming to Nebraska because of his relationship with new receivers coach Mickey Joseph. He’ll have two years of eligibility and could redshirt should it be needed.

Palmer had 30 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns last season. He returned 18 punts for 117 yards for a 6.5 yard average. He returned 7 kickoffs for 142 yards for an average of 20.82 yards.

Over his career Palmer has caught 41 passes for 458 yards, and three touchdowns. He’s returned 23 punts for 190 yards for a 8.3 yard average with one touchdown. In kick returns, he’s had 15 for 394 yards for a 26.3 yard average with one touchdown.

Nebraska lost Samori Toure’ and Levi Falck last season.

The roster includes Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Wyatt Liewer, Alante Brown, Will Nixon, Latrell Nevill, Shawn Hardy, Kamonte Grimes, Oliver Martin, Chanceller Brewington and Brody Belt.

Incoming receivers include Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, a transfer from New Mexico State, Victor Jones, and Decoldest Crawford, both 2022 recruits.

Palmer looks like a nice addition!