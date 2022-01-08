Breaking Down Casey Thompson

News broke Friday afternoon that Nebraska finally got their transfer quarterback in Texas’ Casey Thompson. There was plenty of speculation of which quarterback Nebraska was going to land, but in the end it was Thompson who they got. So what will Nebraska be getting with Thompson at quarterback? I took at look at Thompson is games against Arkansas, Rice and Texas Tech. Here is what I found.

What Type of QB is Thompson

In the video, I discuss Thompson’s ability to go through progressions, his touch on passes, and what Nebraska is getting.

Be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more!

Analyzing Thompson’s Situation

Transfer quarterbacks are always a gamble because they left their previous school for various different reasons. So you have to be careful because sometimes when a quarterback leaves, they left because they weren’t good enough to play at their former school.

But Thompson’s situation is different in my opinion. Thompson was recruited and played for Tom Herman, before he was fired. Yes Thompson was beat out by Hudson Card to start the 2021 season, but Thompson quickly took over during the third game and played admirably the rest of the season.

Things changed with new coach Steve Sarkisian brought in Quinn Ewers who was a Texas commit in high school. With Sark’s guy coming in, the writing was on the wall for Thompson to move on. Now he is at Nebraska and the Huskers can mold the offense around him.