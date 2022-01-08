Nebrasketball vs. Rutgers Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in New Jersey for the first time since January 2020 to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game wraps up a two-game road stand by UNL.
New York Groove pic.twitter.com/Pf3BCv6mNn— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 7, 2022
When: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1:06 p.m. CST/2:06 p.m. EST
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000) - Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App
Announcers: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Line: DraftKings rates Nebraska as underdogs at +7.5.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021-22 Record: 8-5 (2-1 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell
Record at RU: 88-82 (6th year)
Career Record: 285-256 (18th year)
Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 6-9 (0-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 20-54 (3rd year)
Career Record: 135-110 (8th year)
Head-to-Head
All-Time: UNL leads 9-64
Big Ten action: UNL leads 8-4
In Piscataway: RU leads 4-2
