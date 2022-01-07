Nebraska Lands Former Texas QB Casey Thompson from the Transfer Portal

As reported first by on3.com, former Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson has committed to Nebraska.

BREAKING: Casey Thompson has announced that he will transfer to Nebraska!



The former Texas QB led the Big 12 in touchdowns in 2021.



Nebraska has continued to add key additions to the program this off season.



Casey Thompson also announced it on his Instagram page.

Thompson appears to be a good fit in a Mark Whipple offense as he is a pass first quarterback which is apparent as he led the Big 12 in touchdown passes. He had five touchdowns against both Oklahoma and Kansas, which were losses. He had a completion percentage of 62.3.

He can run the ball when he is called upon. He had a 44 yard run against Arkansas, a 41-yard run against TCU and a 25-yard run against Baylor.

We will have more on him later but it appears that Whipple should have a signal caller who is 23 years old and Power 5 experience to help run his offense.

Thompson can speak for himself at some point but it appears that while he started 10 games last season for Texas that the news of Quinn Ewers (No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2021 class) transferring from Ohio State to Texas might have been a part of that decision.

It is somewhat ironic that Casey Thompson’s dad played for Oklahoma and now Casey has played at Texas and is planning on playing at Nebraska.

It does not appear that Nebraska may be down when it comes to adding quarterbacks from the transfer portal. They are still in on Chubba Purdy, a Florida State transfer, who is much younger than Thompson and has four years left of eligibility.