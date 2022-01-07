Friday Flakes: If Casey Thompson Chooses Nebraska - Will He Do ‘Horns Down’?

At this point Casey Thompson, a Texas Quarterback transfer, has not chosen Nebraska as his transfer destination.

It is reported that he has a Top 5 which includes Nebraska, Auburn, Oklahoma, Indiana and Missouri.

Just this week Auburn, Oklahoma and Indiana have all added transfer quarterbacks and it’s reported that Missouri is not currently recruiting him. So that leaves Nebraska as the remaining school of choice it seems.

Casey Thompson was extremely successful, stat wise, against Big 12 competition. With that said, what I am wondering is if he would do a ‘Horns Down’ gesture after his announcement just to endear him to Nebraska fans.

It would be awesome.

If all one-score game results were flipped

• 2021 Big Ten



11-1 Nebraska

11-1 Ohio State

9-3 Michigan

9-3 Minnesota

9-3 Penn State

7-5 Purdue

7-5 Wisconsin

6-6 Illinois

6-6 Iowa

6-6 Michigan State

5-7 Northwestern

5-7 Rutgers

3-9 Indiana

3-9 Maryland — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 6, 2022

Husker Baseball appears in Perfect Game preseason Top 25

College baseball outlets are beginning to roll out preseason polls and on Thursday, the Huskers found themselves ranked at No. 22 in Perfect Game’s preseason poll. The Huskers were the lone Big Ten team to show up in the early rankings.

Casey Thompson's top 5: Examining the fits and locating a frontrunner

Texas quarterback transfer Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal in December after an up and down year as the Longhorns signal-caller. He began the season as the backup behind quarterback Hudson Card and then re-entered the starting lineup in Week 3. Thompson also saw Texas add Quinn Ewers to the roster this offseason which likely made his decision to enter the portal much easier.

Nebraska in running for Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson | Football | omaha.com

Before one of the top quarterbacks in the college transfer market makes his final decision on a new school, he and his dad took in Lincoln on a blustery Wednesday.

Steven M. Sipple: It's time for Frost to lock down a QB (or two) from portal; embrace suspense | Column | journalstar.com

Casey Thompson is Nebraska's prime QB target in transfer portal. He would be a fine addition. Check out this week's mailbag for more Husker chatter.

Kyle Lowry got ejected for doing nothing on his second technical foul - SBNation.com

Kyle Lowry got the softest ejection ever after his second technical foul.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Predictions Round up from across the Nation - Roll 'Bama Roll

For Alabama’s 6th crack at the national championship in the last 7 years, the Crimson Tide is drawing a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs. As usual, the entire country is upset about the injustice of it all with two SEC teams getting in again. And, as usual, we’ll continue to revel in it.

Brian Kelly admitted to faking a southern accent during his LSU welcome speech - SBNation.com

Brian Kelly ditched Notre Dame for LSU in one of the most shocking moves of college football’s annual coaching carousel. After spending 12 seasons with the Irish, Kelly figured he had to do something to connect with the locals in Baton Rouge. He decidedly to fake a really bad Southern accent while speaking at the Tigers basketball game, and it made him the punchline of jokes for weeks.

More Hardrick Hops in Winnipeg: Blue Bombers extend CFL all-star OL Jermarcus Hardrick | 3DownNation

The University of Nebraska product started jumping into the stands at IG Field following touchdowns in 2016, a celebration that has been coined the ‘Hardrick Hop.’ It’s easy to see why Hardrick has become a fan favourite in Winnipeg given how much fun he likes to have on the field.

