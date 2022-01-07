Friday Flakes: If Casey Thompson Chooses Nebraska - Will He Do ‘Horns Down’?

At this point Casey Thompson, a Texas Quarterback transfer, has not chosen Nebraska as his transfer destination.
It is reported that he has a Top 5 which includes Nebraska, Auburn, Oklahoma, Indiana and Missouri.
Just this week Auburn, Oklahoma and Indiana have all added transfer quarterbacks and it’s reported that Missouri is not currently recruiting him. So that leaves Nebraska as the remaining school of choice it seems.
Casey Thompson was extremely successful, stat wise, against Big 12 competition. With that said, what I am wondering is if he would do a ‘Horns Down’ gesture after his announcement just to endear him to Nebraska fans.
It would be awesome.
If all one-score game results were flipped— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 6, 2022
• 2021 Big Ten
11-1 Nebraska
11-1 Ohio State
9-3 Michigan
9-3 Minnesota
9-3 Penn State
7-5 Purdue
7-5 Wisconsin
6-6 Illinois
6-6 Iowa
6-6 Michigan State
5-7 Northwestern
5-7 Rutgers
3-9 Indiana
3-9 Maryland
Husker Baseball appears in Perfect Game preseason Top 25
College baseball outlets are beginning to roll out preseason polls and on Thursday, the Huskers found themselves ranked at No. 22 in Perfect Game’s preseason poll. The Huskers were the lone Big Ten team to show up in the early rankings.
