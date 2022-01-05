Nebrasketball-Michigan State Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to East Lansing Wednesday to take on Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Fred Hoiberg’s club expects to continue playing well after nearly pulling an upset against Ohio State on Sunday in Lincoln. A year ago, Nebraska dropped an 84-77 decision to Michigan State in Lincoln and lost to the Spartans 66-56 in East Lansing.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CST/7:00 p.m. EST

Where: The Breslin Center (15,000) - East Lansing, Michigan

TV: The Big Ten Network

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

The game is also available on the web, mobile devices, and connected TVs via the Fox Sports App.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

The game is also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Line: Michigan State is favored by 16.5 over Nebraska, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan State Spartans

2021-22 Record: 12-2 (3-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Tom Izzo

Record at Michigan State: 655-256 (27th Year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021-22 Record: 6-8 (0-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-53 (3rd Year)

Career Record: 135-109 (8th Year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Michigan State leads 20-9

Big Ten Action: Michigan State leads 12-3 (All Regular Season Matchups)

In East Lansing: Michigan State leads 10-3