Nebrasketball-Michigan State Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to East Lansing Wednesday to take on Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Fred Hoiberg’s club expects to continue playing well after nearly pulling an upset against Ohio State on Sunday in Lincoln. A year ago, Nebraska dropped an 84-77 decision to Michigan State in Lincoln and lost to the Spartans 66-56 in East Lansing.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CST/7:00 p.m. EST
Where: The Breslin Center (15,000) - East Lansing, Michigan
TV: The Big Ten Network
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
The game is also available on the web, mobile devices, and connected TVs via the Fox Sports App.
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
The game is also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.
Line: Michigan State is favored by 16.5 over Nebraska, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Michigan State Spartans
2021-22 Record: 12-2 (3-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Tom Izzo
Record at Michigan State: 655-256 (27th Year)
Career Record: Same
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021-22 Record: 6-8 (0-3 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 20-53 (3rd Year)
Career Record: 135-109 (8th Year)
Head-to-Head
All-Time: Michigan State leads 20-9
Big Ten Action: Michigan State leads 12-3 (All Regular Season Matchups)
In East Lansing: Michigan State leads 10-3
