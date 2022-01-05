Wednesday Frosted Flakes: Recruiting Writers Needed

Hey folks, are you interested in college football recruiting?

Do you enjoy writing?

Is there an interest in your soul to write about college football recruiting?

If so, then we have an offer for you! Corn Nation is currently looking for a couple of scribes to write about recruiting. More importantly, Nebraska Cornhusker recruiting. So if you are interested please contact us at cornnation at gmail dot com.

As I have stated in past posts, we are a merry band of pranksters that are “generally” fun to work with. Please bring a good sense of humor.

Mankilling Mastodons

Caleb Williams: 13 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Oklahoma QB - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A complete breakdown of what teams could target Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams in college football's transfer portal.

Reserve Nebraska defensive back Nadab Joseph no longer part of the team

Defensive back Nadab Joseph is no longer part of the Nebraska football team.

Steven M. Sipple: Orgeron says of Bill Busch: 'I didn't have anybody work harder in recruiting' | Football | journalstar.com

Ed Orgeron says Bill Busch played the lead role in getting Joe Burrow to LSU. Busch is set to become part of Nebraska's full-time staff.

Other News From The Sporting World

UNLV names Erick Harper athletic director, removing interim tag | Las Vegas Review-Journal Erick Harper becomes the 15th athletic director in UNLV history, succeeding Desiree Reed-Francois, who departed in August for the same position at Missouri.

NFL news: Washington to announce new team name, logo Feb. 2

Could a Groundhog Day announcement mean we could be seeing the Washington Groundhogs in 2022?

Michigan State Football: Spartans’ Big Ten schedules will change - The Only Colors

The the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — in which the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers by a final score of 31-21 — and thus the 2021 MSU football season, is now concluded. As...

College Football Playoff: Nick Saban, Tide players speak on UGA rematch - Roll 'Bama Roll

Your latest Crimson Tide news and notes.

2022 CFP National Championship game prediction, odds, line: Georgia vs. Alabama picks from expert on 16-3 run - CBSSports.com

SportsLine's Josh Nagel is on a sizzling 16-3 run on his college football picks involving the Georgia Bulldogs

Contingency plan approved for 2021-22 FCS title game if impacted by COVID-19 | NCAA.com

The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Monday approved a contingency plan in case the Division I Football Championship Subdivision title game is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes minimum roster standards and alternative date for game established.

'All Montanans now': Led by homegrown stars, Montana State on precipice of national title | MSU Bobcats | 406mtsports.com

MSU is “built on Montana natives,” but those players recognize the importance of their out-of-state teammates.

No, Texas A&M isn’t blatantly cheating, why Southern schools dominate recruiting, a path to parity: Recruiting mailbag – The Athletic

What is Mel Tucker's recruiting ceiling at Michigan State? How can second-tier programs break into the elite group of recruiting schools?

The Jazz Don’t Have a Rudy Gobert Problem, But They Do Have a Problem - The Ringer

Plus more observations from around the NBA, including a new backcourt mate in Dallas who can unlock Luka Doncic, and a trade target in Detroit who could help several contenders

Browns QB Baker Mayfield will not play on Sunday vs. Bengals, will schedule surgery as soon as possible - cleveland.com

Head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Mayfield for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Titans' Bud Dupree charged with assault in Nashville Walgreens fight, police say

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with a misdemeanor after a Sunday evening fight at a Nashville Walgreens store.

Oklahoma freshman WR Mario Williams becomes latest Sooners star player to enter transfer portal - CBSSports.com

Williams was voted a true freshman All-American by 247Sports following the 2021 season

