Huskers in the NFL Week 17

As we head towards the final week of the NFL regular season, our former Huskers were heavily involved this weekend playing roles in many teams’ playoff pushes. Whether it was Koch bombing punts, Gregory terrorizing backfields or Lamar Jackson getting his first action of the season, we have it all covered here in Huskers in the NFL.

Husker of the Week

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

In what could be Sam Koch’s last game in Baltimore he went out in style with his three punts. He averaged 42 yards per punt, but his first two punts (on the first two Ravens drives) pinned the Rams back inside the 4 and 8 respectively. If Koch ends up retiring like many are speculating, this is a great way to go out.

Good Game

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory explodes across the LOS, evades the puller and makes the tackle for loss deep in the backfield vs. AZ's wildcat formation.



Randy G seems to have a couple of plays every game. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/aru7MYdnaP — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 3, 2022

Dallas may have lost to the Cardinals, but it wasn’t because of Randy Gregory who had five tackles, one which was a tackle for loss to go along with a quarterback hurry. Once again Gregory was too much for the Cardinals to block and continued to get into the backfield and affect the play, even if it didn’t show up in the stat sheet.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

Highest-graded #Panthers against the Saints:



Frankie Luvu (LB)- 90.6

DaQuan Jones (DL)- 80.7

Yetur Gross-Matos (DL)- 75.5

Shaq Thompson (LB)- 74.1

Ameer Abdullah (HB)- 73.1



via @Panthers pic.twitter.com/oDva4r4QJY — PFF CAR Panthers (@PFF_Panthers) January 3, 2022

In the Panthers game against the Saints, Abdullah didn’t get a ton of yards or a single touchdown, but that doesn’t mean he didn play well. Abdullah averaged 3.5 yards on six carries while he led the Panthers in catches and his 31 yards was second on the team by only a couple of yards. Abdullah was even graded out as the best offensive player by Pro Football Focus.

Brett Maher, New Orleans Saints

Saints Kicker Brett Maher makes 41 Yard Field Goal as Time Expires in First Half! Halftime Score: Panthers 10 Saints 9 @WPNNTalk790 @TheFanPensacola pic.twitter.com/EehgGE0x49 — Paul Chestnutt (@PaulChestnutt) January 2, 2022

Maher made four field goals against the Panthers and those 12 points were the most points scored in the game. Maher made two kicks over 40 yards and is a big reason why the Saints are still in the playoff hunt. Maher did miss his only PAT attempt though. But to be fair the Saints haven’t scored a touchdown in a while, so he hasn’t had much practice.

Solid Game

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jets sneaking it on 4th and 2 against Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea is so Jets. — Mike Giblin (@HoyaEagle) January 2, 2022

It wasn’t a typical dominant performance for Suh and the Bucs defense who gave up 150 yards rushing to the Jets defense while Suh wasn’t able to get a tackle for loss, sack or quarterback hurry. He did finish with three tackles in the Bucs win.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll had another typical game playing over 50% of the Eagles offensive snaps without getting a single target in the passing game. That isn’t a surprise since Stoll is used mainly for his blocking, but on the bright side, Stoll got three more snaps than Jalen Reager who is the Eagles number two receiver.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

After a big performance last week against the Chargers, Burkhead wasn’t able to replicate his performance against the 49ers. Burkhead had plenty of opportunities with 22 total touches, which led Houston. However Burkhead only finished with 79 total yards on 16 carries and 6 receptions. But if you had Rex on your fantasy team his 13.9 fantasy points could have helped you in your fantasy playoffs.

Limited Snaps

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

It was a quiet night for Janovich who did play 21 snaps on special teams but didn’t register a single tackle. On offense, Janovich only played one snap and that was at the goal line where Baker threw a play action pass to a wide open tight end.

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

In his first action of the season, Jackson was active for the game against Tampa but only played on five special teams snaps where he didn’t register a single tackle.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Carter did get one snap on special teams but spent a majority of his time on special teams where he wasn’t able to register a tackle.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Morgan let his presence be known against the Chiefs making two special teams tackles. Offensively Morgan played seven snaps and was on the field at the end of the game when the Bengals were in their goal line set as he was used as a pseudo tight end due to his blocking ability.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes only saw six snaps in the Chargers win over the Broncos as a member of the field goal and PAT units.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Even though Gifford was one of only three active linebackers, he didn’t get any snaps on defense and only played on special teams. Gifford did get a tackle on a punt.

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Davis saw nine snaps rotating in along the defensive line but wasn’t able to make an impact in the Steelers win over the Browns.

Inactive

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Injured Reserve

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Devine Ozigbo, New England Patriots

Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers