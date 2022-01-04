Frosted Flakes: Football vs. Basketball Experience, a Parent’s Perspective

My oldest son wanted to go to a Husker football game, so I took him to the Iowa game. My younger son’s request was to go to a Husker basketball game. I was able to take him to the Ohio State game on Sunday. While I had fun taking both of them and we enjoyed our time together, there are definitely some differences.

I know the obvious one is the size of the crowd. While downtown Lincoln is impossible to get to/get around in on a Husker football Saturday, it was a little more easily done for the basketball game.

At the football game we were seated next to way too many Iowa fans. There was a group of three college age Iowa fans in front of us, and their very drunk Husker friend. When I first saw how visibly drunk the friend was I figured he’d be the obnoxious one. I was wrong. Two of those guys didn’t shut up the whole game. They also proceeded to drop an f bomb every minute or two, which it’s not like my kid hasn’t heard it before, but he definitely didn’t need to hear it that frequently. One of the three tried to tell his friends that there was a little kid behind them and maybe they should knock it off. They did not.

We also had the woman next to us pass out in the second quarter and barely make her way down the stadium stairs when her companion decided maybe she should go. Also Iowa won, so that was gross.

My son also got bored and thought it was too loud. Third downs were not his favorite.

On the positive side my son loved the helicopters flying over, the balloon release, and the ice cream and foam finger I bought him.

Now onto the basketball game.

We were not sitting by any Iowa fans. This was a major plus. In fact there weren’t an Ohio State fans near us either. We had plenty of space. My son was danced and waved his arms for the t-shirt gun. He also thought it was very cool when Nebraska dunked the ball. He also had to get a foam finger.

His only complaint was that he did not get t-shirt from the t-shirt gun and that overtime made the game a little longer than he would like.

My only complaint is that the Huskers should have won and that I struggle backing out in a crowded parking garage.

So I would say as a parent, it was a better experience going to the basketball game than a football game.

On to the flakes.

