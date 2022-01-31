DB Dwight Bootle II Commits to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picks up another Bootle in the backfield. Not that backfield, the defensive backfield, as Dwight Bootle II, the brother of former Husker DiCaprio Bootle, committed to Nebraska football today.

Like his older brother, Dwight plays cornerback. Dwight is listed at 5-10, 170 pounds. He is a three-star prospect by 247 and Rivals. He has plenty of offers from Power Five schools, including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Dwight comes in with the 2023 class. He plays at Killian High School in Miami, Florida.

Older brother Dicaprio was a three-year starter at corner from 2017-2020. He played in 44 games, starting 32. He had 27 passes broken up, 110 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception over the course of his career. Dicaprio is currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s to hoping Dwight has a better career for Nebraska than his brother!



CN welcomes you to Husker football, Dwight!!!!!