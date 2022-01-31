Nebrasketball: Bryce McGowans Earns Fourth Big Ten Freshman Of the Week Award

Yes, for the fourth time this season Bryce McGowans has earned the Big Ten Freshman Of The Week award. Bryce had two big games that unfortunately ended in Husker losses.

The first was against #11 Wisconsin on January 27th. In that matchup the freshman had twenty three points and four rebounds in the 65-73 loss to the Badgers. He then turned around two days later and had twenty nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the Huskers 61-63 heartbreaker of a loss to Rutgers at home.

The twenty nine points ties the Nebraska record for points in a game for a freshman in a conference game.

Bryce is averaging sixteen points, five rebounds, and one assist per game on the season. At this level, one would assume he has All Big Ten Freshaman and All Big Ten honors in his future.

His previous awards were announced on November 15th, November 29th, and December 20th.