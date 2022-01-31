Frosted Flakes: Big Transfer for Nebraska Volleyball and a Runaway Roomba

It has been an exciting week here on the ranch. Ranchhand 3 tried his hand at a new activity (extemporaneous speaking) and I am planning a mini vacation (I hope).

Ranchhand 3’s first foray into formal free speech did not go as well as hoped, but he did gather much intelligence for his next attempt. As an aside, he did qualify for the state FFA contest in public speaking (cooperative speech), so he has some abilities - the competition was just very good and the difference between him and finals was two points. It was fun to hear him describe his new approach and see him write down some notes at the table. I didn’t make him do that. He chose to.

As far as my mini-vacation (hopefully), I have visited 43 of our fair United States and hope to get to all 50 in the very near future. A possible break in my job obligations (fingers crossed) has opened a window in which I might knock out three of the seven unvisited states. I’ll keep you posted on whether said journey occurs or not.

Frosted Flakes

Conner, Steinforth Lead Huskers Track & Field at adidas Classic - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team concluded action at the two-day adidas Classic on Saturday at the Devaney Center Indoor Track.

Nebraska alters mascot’s hand gesture to avoid ties to white supremacy

The University of Nebraska has changed its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate a hand gesture that can be confused with a sign of white supremacy.

HuskerOnline - JUCO power pitcher commit Brett Sears grew up rooting for Huskers

Iowa Central CC power pitcher commit Brett Sears grew up rooting for Huskers.

Boilers Fall To Huskers After Rough Shooting Night: Nebraska 81, Purdue 66. - Hammer and Rails

A tough go of it for the Boilers this evening.

All-American MB Kaitlyn Hord announced on Instagram that she is transferring to Nebraska for her final season of eligibility. She visited Lincoln this weekend.



Hord averaged 2.92 kills per set on .394 hitting and 1.40 blocks per set at Penn State this past season. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/EmAdX9kldy — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) January 30, 2022

Former Penn State middle blocker transfers to Nebraska - KLKN-TV

Depth at MB may not be a big issue for the Huskers next season

Four takes on Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord’s commit to Nebraska

Hord will be a starter for Nebraska immediately and if Caffey’s waiver is granted, the duo could be one of the most dominant in college volleyball.

Car given to Nebraska high school student by his late father stolen and wrecked

A car given to a high school student in Lincoln, Nebraska, by his late father was stolen and then wrecked.

This McGowens brother sequence is ELITE



cc: @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/Iqoo814nZd — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 30, 2022

Sportin Stuff Outside the 402/308

Ash Barty breaks 44-year title drought to claim first Australian Open with win over Danielle Collins - ABC News

Ash Barty is presented with the winner’s trophy by Evonne Goolagong Cawley after becoming the first Australian to claim the women’s singles championship in 44 years with an emotional victory over American Danielle Collins.

The Bengals are the NFL’s best Cinderella story in decades - Sports Illustrated

Joe Burrow says he doesn’t want to labeled an underdog, but it’s been a long time since a team came back from nothing this quickly.

NFL: Rams won’t beat 49ers just because of this cliche

Somebody will tell you this week that it’s hard to beat a football team a third time in one season. Don’t believe it.

Canada took a page out the USMNT’s playbook in World Cup qualifying role reversal

While Gregg Berhalter’s side dominated the Canadians in some ways, the end result obscured the bigger picture of how to handle World Cup qualifying.

2022 Winter Olympics stars to know: From Hilary Knight to Nathan Chen

There will be no shortage of American star power at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Not Sports. Not Poop.

Iceland brewery makes beer using smoked whale testicles | Whales | The Guardian

Conservationists hit out at whaling industry’s attempt to create market for its products as brewery produces fin whale testicle beer for Thorri festival

He won a trip to space. Then he gave it away to a friend | AP News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — He told his family and a few friends. He dropped hints to a couple of colleagues. So hardly anyone knew that the airline pilot could have — should have — been on board when SpaceX launched its first tourists into orbit last year.

Searching for Susy Thunder

In the ’80s, Susan Headley ran with the best of them — phone phreakers, social engineers, and the most notorious hackers of the era. Then, she disappeared. Three decades later, Claire Evans attempts to track down the most dangerous woman with a landline.

Group Chats Are Falling Apart - The New York Times

Group texts became a social lifeline early in the pandemic. But all conversations must eventually come to an end.

Hyundai Just Issued A Recall For A Really Weird Dashboard Issue

Some people online just suggested the car may have been an Australian market model, and that's pretty funny

Did a mega drought topple empires 4,200 years ago?

People abandoned thriving cities in Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley and farther afield at about the same time as a decades-long drought gripped parts of the planet.

The NYT Crossword Puzzle Community's Surprising Culture Wars

While the crossword remains a word game mainstay, what's appropriate has changed with the times

Your Regular Poop

Ok, maybe a fake one...

Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood | AP News

Settling into a new home can be tough for anyone. So scientists have come up with some tricks to make transplanted burrowing owls feel like they are not alone in their new digs, playing owl sounds and scattering fake poop.

Bizarre sea worm with regenerative butts named after Godzilla’s monstrous nemesis | Live Science

Researchers have discovered a new species of branched sea worm in Japan and named it after the villainous kaiju King Ghidorah.

Then There’s This

Do we live in a simulation? Here's why we may never know. | Live Science

Does the simulation hypothesis offer a compelling argument, or is it just interesting food for thought? Let's find out.

Rebel Robot Vacuum Cleaner Attempts To Flee From Human Captors At UK Hotel | IFLScience

A robot vacuum cleaner recently made an attempt at fleeing from a UK hotel, where it was forced to clean up human mess.