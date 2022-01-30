Nebraska WBB Runs Past Purdue 81-66

Starting lineups:#Huskers (14-4, 3-4)

Ashley Scoggin 5' 7"

Jaz Shelley 5' 9"

Sam Haiby 5' 9"

Bella Cravens 6' 3"

Alexis Markowski 6' 3"



Purdue (13-7, 4-5)

Abbey Ellis 5'6"

Cassidy Hardin 5'10"

Jeanae Terry 5'11"

Madison Layden 6'1"

Rickie Woltman 6'4" pic.twitter.com/a9nVGwvnLI — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 30, 2022

First Quarter

Purdue got out to a 4-0 lead but Nebraska finally found the basket after two minutes (a Haiby three). The Boilers went on another run to extend the lead to 9-3 before Nebraska scored again (Markowski for three). The score was stuck on 9-6 for several minutes as both teams struggled on offense.

At the two and half minute mark, Issie Bourne broke the drought to tie the game at nine. An Alison Weidner three point play gave Nebraska their first lead at 12-9. The quarter ended with a Nebraska run that put them up by eight.

Nebraska 19 Purdue 11

Second Quarter

Alison Weidner became the first Husker in double digits as she hit a three to start the quarter (22-11 Neb). The Boilers closed the gap (24-16 Neb) but then a Purdue player (Layden) was injured. An 8-0 Purdue run was ended by Haiby (27-19 Neb). Out of the media timeout, the Huskers extended the lead to 10 (29-19 Neb). Alison Weidner continued her stellar play by drawing a charge. Another Purdue starter was injured (Terry) but her injury looked less serious than Layden’s.

The teams traded baskets but the Huskers had the ball last to end the quarter with yet another Weidner basket.

Nebraska 35 Purdue 23

Weidner has 14 points while Haiby and Bourne have six each. Shelley, Markowski and Weidner all have four rebounds apiece. Markowski leads the team with two assists.

Nebraska is shooting 48% from the field and 63% from the three point line.

Third Quarter

One of the injured Purdue starters (Terry) came back to start the second half. The 12 point margin held for the first minute and a half until Haiby found Markowski for a layup - these short shots were not falling for Nebraska in the first half. Purdue answered with a three (40-29 Neb).

The Boilers left Jaz Shelly open (oops) and then Markowski drew a foul on a made basket to extend the Husker lead to 17 (46-29). Alexis is the second Husker to reach double digits. She added to her total with another three pointer (49-31 Neb). The Husker lead reached 20 (51-31) with 5:43 left in the quarter. Nebraska’s two native freshman (Weidner and Markowski) are the leading scorers with 14 and 13 points apiece thus far.

The Boilers hit a three out of the timeout and Issie Bourne answered with a two. Nebraska is getting good looks in the paint and Issie converted that one with a nice hesitation move. The Huskers have only committed six fouls so far in the game. Ashley Scoggin is the only Husker with two personal fouls. Purdue has one starter with three fouls and three other players with two.

Bourne continues to show some great moves inside. She is so athletic and smart. Anni Stewart also started to do Anni Stewart things (deadeye, knockdown threes) and the Husker lead was at 19 (58-39) with 1:57 left in the quarter. You knew Purdue’s 20% shooting success from three would not last and it has not. They are starting to heat up from long range. However, the Husker short shooting woes seem to continue as layups are not going in. Alexis Markowski drew a foul with five seconds left in the quarter. She made one. Purdue turned it over and the Huskers took advantage (Markowski of course).

Nebraska 61 Purdue 42

Fourth Quarter

Markowski beast mode was not disengaged at the quarter break as she hit another three (she is 14-19 for the season). Purdue went on a five point run to cut the lead back to 17 until Sam Haiby did a anything-you-can-do three pointer. A Purdue basket led into a timeout with Nebraska leading 67-49. Purdue continued a run behind a ferocious full court press that discombobulated the Huskers and closed within 12 (67-55 Neb). The Boilers have five guards on the floor, which is causing issues for the Huskers.

Markowski free throws broke the Purdue run (69-57 Neb). Jaz Shelley had an amazing block on a three point shot - she was playing help defense and had to hustle to get out to her assignment and managed to knock it out of bounds. Another Purdue player, Ellis, is hurt (she committed a blocking foul on Haiby). She is in a lot of pain with what looks like a wrist injury. Ashley Scoggin finally found the basket with a three (72-57 Neb).

Purdue’s full court pressure drew a 10 second call on the Huskers. A Purdue player (Learn) fouled out. Purdue is down two players due to injury and now one has fouled out. Both teams are in the bonus with almost three minutes left. When the Huskers can handle the press, they are getting good looks inside (with five guards, Purdue doesn’t have anyone to match up with Markowski), but it is pretty hit or miss right now. The Huskers lead is 13 (77-64) with 1:23 left.

Purdue is starting to foul.

Haiby free throws. 79-64 Nebraska.

Purdue free throws. 79-66 Nebraska. Scoggin misses a layup.

Shelley steal and long pass for an easy layup by Bourne. 88-66 Neb. Purdue has given up on the fouling (and rightly so).

Nebraska allowed the shot clock to run out with one second left.

Final.

Nebraska 81 Purdue 66

Final Thoughts

This was an important game for Nebraska’s NCAA tournament hopes. The Boilermakers were like the Huskers in having faced the top teams and not faring well. Both teams were hoping to stake a claim to head up the second tier of the conference. Today, Nebraska came out on top in that battle.

Four Huskers scored in double figures; Markowski (23), Weidner (14), Bourne (14), and Haiby (12). Shelley and Markowski had seven rebounds and Bourne six. Shelley blocked three shots and Cravens two. Shelley had six assists and Haiby four.

The Huskers shot 50% from the field compared to 36% for Purdue; even as the Boilers took nine more shots. The Huskers were a red hot 55% from the three point line (11-20) while Purdue shot 32% from long range (10-31). The Boilermakers were a miserable 46% from the free throw line (6-13) while Nebraska shot 75% (12-16).

Nebraska outrebounded Purdue 41-38 while also committing more turnovers (18) than Purdue (13). The Huskers had 22 assists compared to 15 for Purdue.

Next Game

The Huskers play Rutgers on Tuesday, February 1 at 7 pm (central). The game will be televised on Nebraska public media and BTN plus.