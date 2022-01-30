Nebraska WBB vs Purdue and NFL Playoff Sunday Open Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Live TV/Video: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
NFL Playoff Games
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 2 pm Central
TV: CBS
San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
Time: 5:30 pm central
TV: Fox
Loading comments...