Nebraska WBB vs Purdue and NFL Playoff Sunday Open Thread

The Huskers host the Boilermakers and the Super Bowl teams will be decided today

By ranchbabe
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Women’s - Nebraska at Indiana Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV/Video: Nebraska Public Media/B1G+ Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

NFL Playoff Games

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 2 pm Central

TV: CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Time: 5:30 pm central

TV: Fox

