Frosted Flakes: Huskers Hunting for A(nother) Quarterback, 100 Foot Waves, and Baseball Rankings

My son and I caught the end of the Huskers - Buckeyes game last night. With 30 seconds left and a five point lead, I said (questioning) “The Huskers are actually going to win this?”

My son looked at me and replied, “There is way too much time left to say that.”

He was right.

I’m sorry. You can blame this one on me.

Baseball: Huskers appear in initial CBN rankings

Nebraska baseball made waves in Will Bolt’s first full season as Husker head coach, capturing a Big Ten championship before taking No. 1 Arkansas to the brink in the NCAA tournament.

McGowens close to returning to the floor

Nebraska basketball head coach told media on Friday that junior guard Trey McGowens is one step closer to returning to the Huskers line up.

Amazing catch-and-run by ex-Husker Wan’Dale Robinson sets up game-winning TD in Citrus Bowl

Former Nebraska wide receiver makes a big play for his SEC team against Iowa.

Husker DB Taylor-Britt picks up NFL Combine invite | Football | journalstar.com

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this spring.

Nebraska gets a Crystal Ball for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

The former redshirt junior Texas football starting quarterback Casey Thompson is now looking more favored to land with Nebraska.

Rave Raiola reviews were ‘huge’ for transfer OL Hunter Anthony, plus two other observations | Huskers | fremonttribune.com

Nebraska landed a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony on Sunday morning. Here are three observations on the addition.

‘I’m going to push them:’ What are Mickey Joseph’s early impressions of Husker WR room? | Football | journalstar.com

“You’ve got a talented room and you’ve got some guys in there that can play,” Joseph said.

Husker Football: Have things gotten to crunch time in Nebraska’s search for a portal QB?

Have things gotten to crunch time in Nebraska’s search for a portal QB? We hit on that and more in the Rundown.

happy new year husker nation pic.twitter.com/d3c89yQW3u — John Cook (@jcook2) January 1, 2022

Sportin Stuff Outside the 402/308

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians - Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after WR rips off equipment, runs off field during third quarter

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the team after he ran off the field during the game, coach Bruce Arians said Sunday.

Tom Brady Says Antonio Brown Needs Help. We Should Listen. - Sports Illustrated

As several players have taught us this year, an NFL locker room is not always the right place for someone working through issues.

Josh Giddey becomes youngest NBA player ever to record a triple double - Sports Illustrated

The 19-year-old Thunder rookie surpassed Hornets guard LaMelo Ball with his stellar performance on Sunday night.

College football: CFP lacks juice as Alabama, Georgia coast

The current version of the four-team playoff appears in its twilight, and it will be remembered as a positive incremental evolution that bested its predecessor but ultimately became stale.

The 12 best, funniest, and weirdest sports stories of 2021 - SBNation.com

From catfishing, to sex-proof-beds, and fake high schools — 2021 had it all.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

‘You’ve won your weight in oysters!’ - note in shells stops thieves | Reuters

When thieves stole three tonnes of oysters from French shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot, he came up with a solution: planting secret notes inside oyster shells to help police track down the thieves.

Betty White was not afraid of death, even when the Internet, viral hoaxes worried fans for years - The Washington Post

The Internet was flooded with tributes to White — from actress Carol Burnett and actor Ryan Reynolds to President Biden, who called her “a cultural icon.”

Sheriff’s ‘no shave’ fundraiser brings $4K, moves year-round | AP News

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A wintertime law enforcement fundraiser called “No Shave November” has raised about $4,000 in two months, proving so popular that a Louisiana sheriff is making it year-round.

An Argument Against ‘Stroads,’ the Worst Kind of Street | The Drive

U.S. traffic infrastructure is due for a reckoning, and it’s time to take a look at stroads, which is a combination of neighborhood-designed streets and high-speed roads.

‘Winnie the Pooh,’ Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises’ and 400,000 Sound Recordings Enter the Public Domain

Dorothy Parker’s first poetry collection Enough Rope, William Faulkner’s first novel Soldiers’ Pay, and books by Langston Hughes, Willa Cather, T.E. Lawrence and more also joined Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises and Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd in the public domain, the Associated Press reported.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Super poo: the emerging science of stool transplants and designer gut bacteria | Health | The Guardian

As more people turn to faecal transplants for their health benefits, researchers in Adelaide are harnessing the power of high-quality poo in new treatments that can simply be swallowed

Wastewater samples reveal record levels of coronavirus across U.S.

With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to...

Then There's This

A Rampaging Squirrel Attacked 18 People In a Small Welsh Village | Mental Floss

Stripe, a disturbed squirrel, was said to have chased people and pets down streets and bit them hard enough to draw blood before finally being captured.

How a Portuguese fishing village tamed a 100ft wave - BBC Travel

Nazaré used to be a beach resort that emptied in winter. Now it's the epicentre of big wave surfing due to the skyscraper-sized waves generated by Europe's largest underwater canyon.