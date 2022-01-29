Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Rutgers Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Rutgers Game Thread

Time: 5:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Live Stats

Welcome back Nebraska fans to another fun filled evening where our beloved Huskers will be taking on Rutgers once again. Last time the Scarlet Knights molllywhopped the Big Red. Hopefully, Nebraska can return the favor this time around.

Honestly, I have no clue what will happen. Last I heard, Rutgers was favored by -1.5.

I’d pick another game to bet on but that’s just me.

Everyone having a good winter so far?

2022 is turning out...well, interesting.

Baseball is right around the corner. Nebraska seems to be good again.

Anywho, it’s probably cold outside so cozy up and get ready to watch some red hot Nebrasketball action with us on this fine January evening.