Austin Allen and Cam Jurgens earn NFL Scouting Combine Invites

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most important events in the NFL Draft season as prospects get to run through position drills, timed measurements and interview with all 32 NFL teams. If you get invited to the Combine, the chances of getting drafted are high. Today tight end Austin Allen and center Cam Jurgens both earned invites to the event in Indianapolis, joining teammates JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Austin Allen

This is huge for Allen as he is looking to parlay his record setting 2021 campaign into an NFL team. Normally the Big Ten tight end of the year would be a lock for a Combine Invite, but I’ve been a bit nervous that it wouldn’t come. Allen deserves to go to Indy, but he has little buzz in the NFL Draft community and is playing a third tier All Star Game. Right now Allen is looked at as a late day three pick, but a strong performance in Indianapolis, could move him up. Especially if he can run a sub 4.80 40 yard dash.

Cam Jurgens

Jurgens making the Combine should be no surprise as he’ll be viewed as one of the ten best centers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Jurgens has elite athletic traits for the position and still has a high ceiling. Don’t be surprised when Jurgens puts on a show in Indianapolis and is the talk of the lineman drills. If and when that happens, we should be talking about Jurgens as a 2nd or 3rd round pick.

Anyone Else?

The only other player that I felt would get a Combine invite that hasn’t is Damion Daniels. His performance this season and a down position group, I felt he could have a chance to make it to Indianapolis. However he hasn’t gotten the invite yet and may end up not. Samori Toure is another name that could make it, but there are always so many underclassmen at the receiver position, so that likely rules him out.