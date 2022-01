Dual Nebraska Men’s & Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Game Thread!

Men’s Basketball: Nebraska Vs. Wisconsin

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Time: 4:00pm CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Series History:

Overall: Wisconsin leads 20-14

In Lincoln: Wisconsin leads 8-6

Current Streak: Wisconsin holds six game win streak

Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten)

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 8 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, Nebraska

Promotion: Australia Night

Live TV: Big Ten Network (Mike Hall, Christy Winters Scott)

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7:45 p.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Series History:

Overall: Nebraska leads 12-7

In Lincoln: Nebraska leads 7-2

Current Streak: Nebraska holds three game win streak