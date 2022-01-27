Thursday Flakes: Memorial Stadium Seats Are Getting Wider

Two weeks ago, I made a note on Flakes about a big Memorial Stadium survey going out to Husker fans. It seems like some of the demands in that survey are already being fulfilled....wider seats. What’s next? Alcohol in the stadium? New audio and sound system? More air cannons pelting fans with Runzas? Let’s keep this streak going!

Flakes

Recruiting Update and Thoughts From a Long Time Husker Fan | Football | Corn Nation

Hi everyone! I’m Scott Polski, a life long, native-born Cornhusker fan. I actually wept when NU pummeled the Gators in the 96 Fiesta Bowl. Around here I will focus on recruiting, coaching and player development in the NU football program.

Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Preview | Basketball | Corn Nation

We are back! After a few days hiatus the Huskers will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers this Thursday in Lincoln. The game was supposed to be played on Tuesday but was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID in the Husker program. No worries though because the game was not cancelled and just pushed two days.

Husker WBB vs Wisconsin Preview | Basketball | Corn Nation

Because of the rare double-header, men’s basketball ticket holders for the Wisconsin game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 & 122-102) free of charge. Fans will need to exit PBA following the men’s game before re-entry at any door prior to the women’s game. Doors for the women’s game will open at 7 p.m.

Mailbag: Huskers In The Rose Bowl And What Alberts’ Plan Is For The Men’s Basketball Team | Sports | Hail Varsity

This week’s edition of the mailbag dives into the possibility of the Huskers playing in the Rose Bowl—hey, anything could happen—along with a question surrounding a certain high-profile volleyball player in the transfer portal who’s looking for a new home. Could that home be in Lincoln playing for John Cook?

Nebraska Recruiting: Entering the Stretch Run for a Unique Recruiting Cycle | Football | Hail Varsity

Believe it or not we are only a week out from the traditional signing day for college football. The early signing period has taken a lot of the juice out of the Feb. 2 day since it started a few years ago. So many prospects sign during that early period to get things done. Schools want players to sign then too so that they don’t have to worry about teams poaching their commits.

Alberts on the Radio: Many End Zone Bleacher Seats to be Widened at Memorial Stadium for 2022 | Sports | Lincoln Journal Star

“Seat comfort is very obvious and important,” Alberts said of changes that can be made quickly. “… In the end zones, the average width is 18 inches. We’ll immediately expand those to at least 20 inches or more. What we’re going to have to do is, we’ve got a lot of rows with 27 seats. We might reduce them to 24.”

Travel and More

EU Lifting Restrictions for Travelers With Digital COVID Certificates | Travel | Travel Pulse

The EU member states will lift all restrictions to free movement for travelers holding a digital COVID-19 certificate that certifies they have been vaccinated with at least two shots in the last 270 days, a certificate of recovery from coronavirus or a negative test taken in the last 72 hours.

Average Airfares Still Lower Than Pre-COVID, but Not Forever | Travel | Travel Pulse

Average fare costs still remain almost 20 percent lower than they were prior to COVID-19. In 2019’s fourth quarter (the last full pre-pandemic period), the average cost of a plane ticket was $373.34. But, by 2021’s second quarter (the latest data available), the average ticket cost had fallen to $299.93.

This Airline Could Make it Cheaper to Fly to Asia | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Northern Pacific plans to standout with lower fares and a much better passenger experience, using Anchorage as a midway stopover point between Asia and the lower 48 states. Northern Pacific’s goal is to offer pricing at 10 to 25 percent below current fares, and stimulate new traffic serving passengers who would not typically pay a premium for a flight to Asia.

12 International Airlines Flying to the U.S. That You May Not Know | Travel | Airfarewatchdog

Driving Canada’s Toughest Road | Travel | BBC

The Dempster Highway is one of Canada’s ultimate road trips – but anyone who drives it needs to be prepared for misadventure.

Trieste: Italy’s Surprising Capital of Coffee | Travel | BBC

Home to the Mediterranean’s biggest coffee port and one of Italy’s biggest coffee brands, Trieste is a city built on caffeine.

The Forgotten Medieval Habit of ‘Two Sleeps’ | Future | BBC

For millennia, people slept in two shifts – once in the evening, and once in the morning. But why? And how did the habit disappear?

The Secret Life of a Super-Recognizer | Travel | The Guardian

Police employ them and scientists study them, but what is life like for the rare few who can never forget a face? Super-recogniser Yenny Seo didn’t think it was anything special.

Are We Really Having Less Sex? | Science | Science Focus

Research suggests that adults and teenagers are having less sex now than 30 years ago. But is there more to the story, and why does it matter anyway?

