Nebraska WBB vs Wisconsin Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten)

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 8 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Promotion: Australia Night

Live TV: Big Ten Network (Mike Hall, Christy Winters Scott)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7:45 p.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Because of the rare double-header, men’s basketball ticket holders for the Wisconsin game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 & 122-102) free of charge. Fans will need to exit PBA following the men’s game before re-entry at any door prior to the women’s game. Doors for the women’s game will open at 7 p.m.

The Huskers will celebrate Australia Night on Thursday with 700 fans receiving posters featuring Nebraska’s trio of Australians - Isabelle Bourne, Jaz Shelley and Ruby Porter. Australia Day is celebrated on Jan. 26 each year and marks the arrival of the First Fleet of British Ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales on that date in 1788.

The Huskers should have Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby back (illness and sprained shoulder) after both missed the previous game. Also helping to restore the Huskers to full strength will be Bella Cravens, who sprained an ankle several weeks ago. Cravens played ~1 minute in the most recent game, but should be available for more time with 10 more days of rest and rehab. In her absence, Alexis Markowski has staked a strong claim to keeping a hold of that starting position while earning a couple of B1G Freshman of the Week awards.

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 11.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 10.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 13.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 11.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 6.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (85-79); 15th Season Overall (278-188)

Wisconsin Badgers (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten)

2 - Katie Nelson - 5-8 - Gr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg

3 - Brooke Schramek - 6-0 - So. - G - 6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

5 - Julie Pospisilova - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 14.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

10 - Halle Douglass - 6-1 - So. - G - 4.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

30 - Sydney Hilliard - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Krystyna Ellew - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

41 - Sara Stapleton - 6-3 - Jr. - F/C - 5.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg

40 - Tara Stauffacher - 5-11 - Jr. - F - 2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

23 - Lexi Duckett - 5-11 - RSo. - F/C - 1.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg

24 - Natalie Leuzinger - 5-8 - So. - G - 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg

Head Coach: Marisa Moseley (Boston U, 2004) First Season at Wisconsin (5-13); Fourth Season Overall (50-42)

Marisa Moseley brings her first Wisconsin team to Lincoln to face Nebraska. Moseley has guided the Badgers to a 5-13 overall record and a 2-6 Big Ten mark after notching a strong 69-57 win over Penn State in Madison (Jan. 23). The Badgers have won two of their past three Big Ten games, including their first road win with a 49-45 victory at Rutgers (Jan. 16).

Wisconsin has struggled to score throughout the season, averaging just 58.6 points per game, but the Badgers have been solid defensively, surrendering just 66.4 points per game. UW is shooting 40 percent from the field as a team, including just 30.6 percent (105-343) from three-point range while hitting just 5.8 threes per contest. However, the Badgers buried 10-of-22 three-pointers in Sunday’s victory over Penn State.

UW has been solid at the free throw line (.716) but the Badgers have committed more fouls (298)than their opponents (282) and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game at the stripe. The Badgers own a negative-5.7 rebound margin and a negative-0.7 turnover margin, but posted a plus-six (23-17) turnover margin in the victory over Penn State.

Julie Pospisilova has led the Badgers with 14.6 points per gamehas made 28 three-pointers (.292) while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Fellow junior guard Sydney Hilliard has added 12.6 points and a team-leading 4.6 rebounds per game. Hilliard is shooting a team-best 54.2 percent from the field but has not attempted a three-pointer. She also has knocked down just 64.7 percent of her free throws. She leads Wisconsin with 2.1 steals per game.

Sophomore Brooke Schramek, a teammate of Nebraska’s Kendall Moriarty at Benet Academy, adds 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Graduate transfer Katie Nelson (6.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.6 spg) is the only Badger to start all 18 games. She also leads UW with 39.1 percent (25-64) shooting from three-point range. Sophomore Halle Douglass (4.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg) has moved into the starting five recently. Freshman Krystyna Ellew (7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and junior Sara Stapeleton (5.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg) also have been starters for UW at times this season.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Wisconsin 12-7, including a three-game winning streak. Last season, NU rolled to an 84-68 victory over the Badgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 28, 2021.

On paper, this looks like a game Nebraska should win, but a 10 day layoff can lead to some rust. A couple seasons ago, the Badgers surprised the Huskers with a buzzer beating three that secured the Wisconsin victory. Nebraska can’t overlook this team if they want to get back into the “W” column.