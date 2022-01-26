Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Preview

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Date: Thursday, January 27th 2021

Time: 4:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

Record: 15-3 (6-2 Big Ten)

Ranking: #11 (Coaches/AP)

Coach: Greg Gard (7th Season)

Preview:

We are back! After a few days hiatus the Huskers will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers this Thursday in Lincoln. The game was supposed to be played on Tuesday but was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID in the Husker program. No worries though because the game was not cancelled and just pushed two days.

The Badgers come to Lincoln with fifteen wins under their belt and only three losses. Two of which have come in conference play. The first was a close 58-63 to #17 Providence in the Gavett Tipoff Games back in November. It was not until December 11th when their next loss came to the #16 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. A game which the Badgers did not play well in and were sent back to Madison with a 55-73 loss.

Their most recent loss was to #10 Michigan State at home. A game where Wisconsin played tight early on but hot shooting by Sparty kept the Badgers from sending MSU home empty handed.

Wisconsin has also had games against Morgan State and George Mason canceled due to COVID complications. Both games would have seen the Badgers easily favored in and would probably like those wins on their resume at this point.

As noted above, the Badgers are currently ranked #11 in the nation and are vying for the top spot in the Big Ten. They’ve taken down Texas A&M, #9 Houston, #22 Marquette, Indiana, #6 Purdue, Iowa, and got revenge against Ohio State by a score of 78-68.

This is you basic talented and veteran Wisconsin team.

They are lead by sophomore Johnny Davis. The 6’5” guard is dropping a whopping 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.6 assists per game. He is also leading the team in all of those categories. Johnny is the main threat and should keep the Huskers on their heals all night long. Nebraska will need to throw everything at him to keep him from running away with the game.

Next to Johnny is Brad Davison. The senior has been around Wisconsin for awhile and has developed into a solid player for the Badgers. Having played in a vast majority of the games since he arrived in Madison. He is averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Also of note is Tyler Wahl at forward. The 6’9” forward is averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 points per game. Tyler did not play against MSU due to an injury but should be on the court in Lincoln.

Finally, it would be wrong to not include Chucky Hepburn. Chucky is a freshman from Omaha who chose Wisconsin over Nebraska and number of other schools. He is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

This is the Huskers sixth game in January against a ranked opponent and they have yet to steal a win. As you can tell, Wisconsin is good. Very good as they are most likely going to either win the Big Ten or come close to doing so. Nebraska will hopefully have had time to rest and regroup the past week as they will need it to take down the Badgers on this cold January night.