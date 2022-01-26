Wednesday Flakes: Winter Haiku

Short days and long nights

The same amount of hours

It’s all in your head

Mankilling Mastodons

These 5 B1G units will be under heavy scrutiny in 2022

These units need to up their game in a significant way in 2022, or else teams with enough talent to compete for division, conference and national titles will fall short.

Huskers make big charge into St. Louis for 2023 cycle

Steven M. Sipple: With Athletic Department 'on edge' in July, Alberts' hire critical, Cook says | Volleyball | journalstar.com

If Trev Alberts hadn't taken Nebraska's AD job, John Cook says, he would've taken it because Husker athletics "were on the edge of the cliff."

MLB: David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame as Bonds, Clemens miss out

Big Papi is a Hall of Famer.

The fight, the blindside block, the players-only meeting: Six moments that define the essence of Joe Burrow – The Athletic

No doubt there were lots of eye-popping highlights, but much of what separates the good from the great at quarterback are the intangibles.

Sources: Mack, Louisville discussing his future as coach ahead of Wednesday's trustees meeting | Sports | wdrb.com

Sources close to the University of Louisville athletics department said Tuesday that school officials and men's basketball coach Chris Mack are in discussions over his future as basketball coach at

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints head coach retires | wwltv.com

Payton said he may coach again, but right now that isn't where his heart is.

Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles from Kansas City Chiefs as new GM - ABC7 Chicago

The Chicago Bears' new GM will be Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs.

MLB lockout: At least the two sides are talking - Athletics Nation

Updates from the latest round of labor negotiations

Flyers' Keith Yandle Breaks NHL Record with 965 Consecutive Games Played | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle is the NHL's new iron man. Yandle appeared in an NHL-record 965th consecutive game when he took the ice for...

College Football Playoff Selection Committee adds four news members, NC State AD Boo Corrigan named as chair - CBSSports.com

Corrigan replaces Iowa athletic director Gary Barta

2022 McDonald's All-Americans: Duke's Dereck Lively, UCLA's Amari Bailey lead talented group - Sports Illustrated

All 24 of the players named to this year’s roster were represented in the SI99.

Monmouth, Stony Brook, Hampton officially join the Colonial Athletic Association - nj.com

As reported last week by NJ Advance Media, Monmouth, Stony Brook and Hampton have joined the CAA, with an official announcement due Tuesday morning.

NCAA makeover won’t change fans’ emotional ties, which is what drives college sports

The NCAA needs a set of rules by which to compete, of course, but no matter what, fans’ allegiances will remain strong.

Baylor Is Firing From Everywhere — Including, At Long Last, Beyond The Arc | FiveThirtyEight

In the entire history of Baylor women’s basketball prior to this year, the program had only five games with 12 or more made threes. Sunday, in their 87-61 win o…

Is Old Music Killing New Music? - The Atlantic

Old songs now represent 70 percent of the U.S. music market. Even worse: The new-music market is actually shrinking.

Holy Mackerel, Where’d You Go? | Hakai Magazine

A beloved fish with a rich history has become hard to find—will it rise again?

The Gold Rush Returns to California

Demand for gold has risen in recent years. Not everyone is happy about that, especially some residents of Grass Valley.

Cerebral Enlightenment