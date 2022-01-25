Frosted Flakes: Husker Spring Game and Ireland Football Tickets Available Next Week

The Huskers’ Red-White Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 9th. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase their tickets on Tuesday at 10 A.M. The tickets will be open to the rest of the public on Wednesday at 10 A.M.

Tickets reserved ahead of time will be $10 a ticket while those who wait until game day will spend $20. Children 8th grade and under can get in for $1, but they’ll need to reserve their tickets ahead of time.

On January 31st the first tickets that can be purchased without a package, for the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland will be available. Tickets are $175, $250, and $340. The Huskers will be facing off against Northwestern in Dublin on August 27th.

If you want anymore information about purchasing tickets for either of these games you can look here:

Ticket Information for Spring Game & Aer Lingus Classic - University of Nebraska

Ticket information for 2022 Spring Game and 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

On to the Flakes:

Nebraska

#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Divisional Round - University of Nebraska

Six former Huskers saw action in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs last weekend, with five seeing action on the field and one coaching in his first playoff

Husker Men Climb to No. 12 in National Rankings - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team appeared at No. 12 in the men's rankings of the United State Track & Field and Cross Country Association's (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division

Huskers Ranked No. 20 in Baseball America's Preseason Poll - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska baseball team received a preseason top 25 ranking on Monday, checking in at No. 20 in Baseball America's preseason poll.

Nebraska’s got the hardest drinking college football fans, according to this very official survey

If you’re a Nebraska football fan, depending on your relationship to alcohol, I have good or bad news for you: According to a survey by sports betting website Vegas Insider, University of Nebraska-Lincoln topped the list of hardest drinking college football fans, averaging 4.5 drinks per game and spending an average of $26.18 each on booze. Go Cornhuskers?

Omaha North's Tyson Terry already snags Husker offer as '25 recruit

Tyson Terry may still only be a freshman at Omaha North High School, but he's a freshman who is currently 26-0 on the wrestling...

Nebraska Recruiting: In-State Priorities for the Huskers’ 2023 Recruiting Class - Nebraska Football Recruiting - Hail Varsity

Recruiting never stops and it's easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing.

Competition Is The Name Of The Game For Revamped Husker Defensive Back Room - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Competition is the name of the game for the Huskers' offseason. That may be true for the defensive backfield most of all. Here's a breakdown of the room.

Elsewhere

CFP expansion: Is the Rose Bowl's request holding up the process?

The Granddaddy wants to retain its 2 p.m. time slot on Jan. 1 — whether it's hosting a playoff game or not. And that complicates expansion plans.

Auburn Tigers No. 1 for first time in history of AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

Keith Yandle: the NHL ironman closing in on 1,000 consecutive games | NHL | The Guardian

Barring a surprise injury, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman will break a 36-year-old NHL record this week

I don’t know much about hockey, but 1,000 consecutive games seems like a big deal!

At least 6 dead following crush at Cameroon's win in Africa Cup of Nations

At least six people have died in a crush outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations soccer game in Cameroon, an official said Monday.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale to take rest of season off in preparation for vocal surgery

College basketball analyst Dick Vitale will not return to ESPN's airwaves this season as he continues to rest his voice and prepares for surgery to treat dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords.

Bills vs. Chiefs ending highlights broken NFL overtime rules - Sports Illustrated

The Chiefs win over the Bills was one of the best playoff games in recent history but ended in a frustratingly anticlimactic overtime. Don’t expect the NFL to care.

What are your thoughts on the NFL overtime rules?

The Olympics Are Coming!

I’m not just a big fan of the Summer Olympics, I’m stoked for the Winter Olympics too!

Hannah Halvorsen makes Olympics, two years after brain injury

The U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing team is set, and it includes Hannah Halvorsen's remarkable comeback story.

Beijing Olympics: How is artificial snow made for the Winter Games? - Sports Illustrated

China’s capital city is set to become the first to host both a Summer and Winter Games. The one problem? With virtually no natural snow to be found, the falling flakes will be fully fake.

Team USA to send 223 athletes to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The U.S. Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing will consist of 223 athletes, including 108 women, its second-largest number ever.