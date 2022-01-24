Huskers in the NFL - Divisional Round

In what may have been the best Divisional Round in NFL History, all four games came down to the wire. For our former Huskers we only got to see two see the field as Stanley Morgan was inactive because of a hamstring injury, while Chris Jones was active but did not get onto the field. Here is a look at how our Tampa Bay Huskers did and we’ll see if Morgan, Bootle, Daniels or Gerry get any time next week.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his second game back from injury, David looked like his old self as he flew around the field, leading the Bucs with 11 total tackles. David did have one tackle for loss on a screen pass that he read perfectly and then recovered the key fumble that led to the Bucs tying the game.

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

THE BUCS GET THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/QG4mW1sbY9 — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2022

Not only did Suh and the rest of the Bucs front hold the Rams to only 73 total rushing yards, but Suh finished with 6 tackles which has to be a season high. Suh wasn’t just a dominant run defender as he finished with 4 QB hurries and even had a half sack. But Suh’s biggest play was a forced fumble on Cam Akers at the end of the game which allowed the Bucs to tie the game.

Zach Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Not only did the Taylor led Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years last week, but the Bengals found a way to beat the Titans and advance. Now Taylor is one win away from coaching in the Super Bowl. Let’s not forget the Bengals beat the Chiefs during Week 17 which kept Kansas City out of the #1 seed.

Did Not Play

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals - Hamstring

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Injured Reserve

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Practice Squad

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers