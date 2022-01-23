Sunday NFL Playoff Thread

Yesterday had some exciting playoff games. The Bengals upset the Titans and the 49ers came from behind to send the Packers into the offseason. We got to watch a special teams meltdown that didn’t involve Nebraska. Whew.

Here at the ranch, I guess we are all now Bengals fans. Out of our Vikings-Broncos-Packers-Ravens-Bengals family, Ranchhand 3’s team is the only one left.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 2 pm central

TV: NBC

Husker rooting interests:

Tampa Bay: Suuuuuuuuuuuh!, Lavonte David

Los Angeles: none that I know about

LA has a defense that can get after the QB, but so does Tampa Bay. Whichever quarterback can handle the pressure better might get the win and if this one comes down to QB play. In that case, do you take Tom Brady or Matthew Stafford? (that was a rhetorical question BTW, we all know what the result will be if it does come down to that)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Time: 5:30 pm central

TV: CBS

Husker rooting interests:

Kansas City: Dicaprio Bootle

Buffalo: None that I know about

I can see why KC-Buff was chosen as the prime time game. That should be a fun one with two good offenses. You also have a very solid Buffalo defense and a KC defense that really came on at the end of the season. Turnovers or special teams looks to be the place where this game could be decided.